ABINGTON, Pa. — Kari Kruk and Angelo Melendez III were united in marriage on November 9, 2019, by the Rev. Msgr. Brian Hennessy at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Maple Glen, Pa.
She is the daughter of Dr. Stephen and Rita Kruk, of DuBois. He is the son of Angelo and Jamie Melendez, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The bride chose her sister, Jennifer Adzima of Gilbertsville, Pa., as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Emily Miknis, cousin of the bride, of DuBois; Jill Gallagher, cousin of the bride, of Pittsburgh; Sarah Green, of Philadelphia; Alex Goldbach, of Fredericksburg, Va.; Carolyn Kruk, sister-in-law of the bride, of Phoenixville, Pa.; and Katie Kruk, sister-in-law of the bride, of Woodbridge, Va.
Madison Kruk, niece of the bride, of Woodbridge, Va., served as the flower girl.
Best man duties were performed by Adrian Melendez, brother of the groom, of Jenkintown, Pa.
The ring bearer was Caiden Kruk, nephew of the bride, of Woodbridge, Va.
Groomsmen included: Mike Kruk, brother of the bride, of Phoenixville; Matt Kruk, brother of the bride, of Woodbridge; Greg Adzima, of Gilbertsville, Pa.; Ariel Soto, of Germantown, Tenn.; Danny Perez, of Myrtle Beach; and Zack Shoemaker, of Lebanon, N.J.
A reception was held at the Chubb Hotel and Conference Center, Lafayette Hill, Pa.
The bride received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master’s of Science degree in nursing from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. She is employed as a nurse practitioner at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia.
The groom received a bachelor’s degree in English from Arcadia University, Glenside, Pa., and a Master of Science degree in public communication from Drexel University, Philadelphia. He is the owner of Attention to Detail Construction Company and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Following a honeymoon trip to Sedona, Ariz., and Las Vegas, Nev., they are residing in Abington, Pa.