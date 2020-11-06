BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Katelyn Luke, of Bethel Park, Pa., and originally from Brockway, and Brandon Romain, of Bethel Park, Pa., and originally St. Marys, were united in marriage at Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park, on October 17, 2020.
She is the daughter of Frank and Sandy Luke, of Brockway. He is the son of Mark and Cheryl Romain, of St. Marys.
The bride chose Shaley Williams as her maid of honor and Jessica Pearce and Allison Welsh as her matrons of honor.
Bridesmaids included Michele Spangler, Brittany Starr, Ann Moyer, Jordan Leber, Gabby Bart, Allison McAllister, Lauren Pellegrino and Jenna Lynch.
Lyra Burns and Carmen Bell were junior bridesmaids.
Chloe Bell served as the flower girl.
The groom chose Jordan Romain to serve as his best man.
Ushers were Frank Luke and Scott Spangler.
Groomsmen included Thomas Pellegrino, Kevin Caldwell, Cory Welsh, Tony Maracic, Matt Lynch, Kody Duncan and Francisco Lopez.
Serving as junior groomsmen were Cohen Pearce, Gavin Pearce, Hudson Luke and Aiden Luke.
Jackson Pearce was the ring bearer.