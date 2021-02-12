REYNOLDSVILLE — Katrina Reiter, of Reynoldsville, and TSgt. Charles White, of Mooringsport, La., were united in marriage on October 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Reynoldsville, by the Very Rev. Ross Miceli, V.F.
She is the daughter of Jeff and Heather Reiter, of Reynoldsville. He is the son of Chuck and Rhonda White, of DuBois.
The bride chose her sister, Lindsey Reiter, of Reynoldsville, as her maid of honor and Arden Lockitski, of DuBois, as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included Morgan White, sister of the groom, of DuBois, and Haley Wykoff, of Rockton.
Emma Straub, of Penfield, served as the flower girl.
The groom chose Staff Sgt. Adam Davis, of Cookstown, to serve as his best man.
The ring bearers were Clyde Rozas, of Reynoldsville, and Thadyus Murray, cousin of the bride, also of Reynoldsville.
Groomsmen included Kenny White, brother of the groom, of Corsica; Danny White, brother of the groom, of DuBois; and Andrew Reiter, brother of the bride, of Reynoldsville.
A reception was held at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois.
The bride is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Area High School and attended Clarion University. She was formerly employed at Niagara Cutter.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of DuBois Area High School before joining the U.S. Air Force. He stationed at Sheerveport, La.
A honeymoon trip has been delayed as a result of travel restrictions and will be taken at a later time.
Following the wedding, the couple are living in Mooringsport, La.