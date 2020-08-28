MARYSVILLE, Pa. — Lauren Elizabeth Thomson and John Edward Zalesky were united in marriage on March 29, 2020, by the Rev. Joshua Brommer at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Harrisburg.
The bride is the daughter of James and Diane Thomson, of DuBois. The groom is the son of Susan Zalesky, of Mechanicsburg, and Patrick Murphy, of New Cumberland.
The bride chose Elizabeth Gearhart, of Duncannon, as her Matron of Honor.
The groom chose John Frye, Duncannon, to serve as his Best Man.
A reception Gwas held at the groom’s mother’s house.
The bride has a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Duquesne University and a MAT degree in social studies education from the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed as an English teacher at Halifax High School, Halifax, Pa.
The groom has a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a master’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s. He is employed as a financial analyst at the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in Harrisburg.
Following a honeymoon trip to the Poconos, the couple are living in Marysville.