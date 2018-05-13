GRAMPIAN — Paige Salada and Shawn Gregory of Grampian were united in marriage on Sept. 30, 2017, at St. Catherine’s of Siena Church by Fr. Richard Siefer.

She is the daughter of Gary Salada of DuBois and Kelly Spaid. He is the son of Ed and Kim Gregory of Grampian.

The bride chose Lacey Stockdale, cousin of the groom, of Reynoldsville, as her matron of honor.

Bridesmaids included: Brittany Gregory, sister-in-law of the bride and groom, of Grampian; Tosh Ishman, of Corsica; Karissa Reed, of Punxsutawney; and Kara Tilson, cousin of bride, of DuBois.

Scott Gregory, of Grampian, performed the duties of best man for his brother.

Easton Gregory, nephew of the bride and groom, of Grampian, was the ring bearer.

Groomsmen included: Mikey Stockdale, cousin of the groom, of Reynoldsville; Kenny White, of Corsica; Jay Fox, of Punxsutawney; and Bubba Dixon, cousin of the groom, of Cherry Tree.

A reception was held at the Luthersburg Community Center.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic. She is employed as a Home Health Aide with Interim Healthcare.

The groom is a 2009 graduate of Jeff Tech Vocational School. He is employed as a delivery driver for Steeple Furniture.

The couple is taking a cruise to the Bahamas this month for their honeymoon.