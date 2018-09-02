Tonya Nicole Shaffer, of Brookville, and Jacob Harrison Otto, of Indiana, Pa., were united in marriage on May 26, 2018, at Allens Mills United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville by the Rev. Don Henderson.

She is the daughter of Floyd and Kathleen Shaffer, of Brookville. He is the son of Jerry and Kathy Otto, of Indiana, Pa.

The bride chose Caitlin Clemons, of Williamsport, Pa., as her maid of honor.

Bridesmaids were: Kayla Shaffer, of Brookville, and Danielle Catalano, of St. Marys.

Ethan McConnell, of Pittsburgh, performed the duties of best man.

Groomsmen were Benjamin Jeffers, of Clovis, N.M., and Alan Otto, of Mars, Pa.

A reception was held at Corbinview Farms, Reynoldsville.

The bride graduated from Clarion University in 2015 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and in 2016 with a Master’s of Science in Library Science. She currently works as a substitute teacher.

The groom graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2015 with a Bachelors of Science in Education. He currently works as a 5th grade teacher at Punxsutawney Area School District

Following a honeymoon trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple are living in DuBois.