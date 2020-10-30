BROCKWAY — Vanessa Marie Olivio, of Brockway, and Jordan Philip Lefler, of DuBois, were united in marriage September 26, 2020, at St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, Brockway, by Msgr. Charles Kaza.
She is the daughter of Michael and Linda Olivio, of Brockway. He is the son of Lisa Myers, of DuBois, and Henry and Adrienne Lefler, of Shallotte, N.C.
The bride chose Miranda Black, of Sugar Grove, as her matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included: Megan Bussard, of Brockway, Tiffany Campbell, of Bradford, Natalie Fortunato, of Brockway, and Candace Patricelli, of Brockway.
Brant Davis, of Allison Park, Pa., served as the best man.
Groomsmen included: Drew Hipps, of Clearfield, Owen Hipps, of Clearfield, Darren Olivio, of Brockway, and Michael Renner, of DuBois.
A reception was held at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois.
The bride is a 2009 graduate of Brockway Area School District. She graduated in 2013 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, and in 2016 from Wilkes University with a master’s degree in classroom technology.
She is employed by the Brockway Area School District as an elementary teacher.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of DuBois Area School District. He graduated in 2013 from Edinboro University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and in 2019 from Edinboro University with a master’s in social work.
He is employed by Project Point of Light, Clearfield, as a mental health therapist.
They are planning a honeymoon trip to Couples Resort in Negril, Jamaica, at a later date. They are currently residing in Brockway.