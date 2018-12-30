CURWENSVILLE — Although customers will likely not notice any change, come Wednesday, there will be a difference at a Curwensville institution.

Owner Mary Jane Sherman officially retires Monday, Dec. 31, from South Side Subs & Groceries, the business she has owned for more than 33 years.

Sherman became a partner in the store located at 313 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, July 15, 1985, with her father, Bob Coons, who purchased the store building in 1958 and operated Bob’s Clover Farm store there until 1977.

Between 1977 and 1985, the store was leased and functioned as Quick Check Market. When the Quick Check Market closed, Coons decided to again open a store so to not loose a property exemption to Curwensville Borough’s zoning laws that allowed the commercial enterprise to operate in a residential area.

“There was a stipulation that said if the business didn’t operate for six months then the area would revert to residential,” Sherman said.

“We wanted to keep that commercial designation so we had to come up with something that would sell the store and keep the doors open,” she explained as the reason fresh, made-to-order submarine sandwiches were added to the store’s inventory. “I thought almost everyone likes subs and how hard can that be to make and sell subs,” she said.

At first only only cold selections were offered, although through the years, a variety of hot sandwiches, soup, salads and breakfast sandwiches are now included in the lineup.

The store’s interior has also been reworked. “We’ve changed the area where subs are made three times. It’s now the most important part of the store,” Sherman explained, adding that additional sandwiches and food items have been added to keep up with customer’s requests and preferences.

Coons passed away in 1990 and Sherman took over as the store’s sole owner and owner of the property with her husband, Bill.

“We’ve been able to make a decent living for more than 30 years in spite of the downtrends in the economy,” she said, adding those were felt most keenly as some of Curwensville’s major employers closed their doors.

Through the years, the store has given many first jobs to local teenagers and still employs high school and college students, mainly through the summer months. Sherman said there are about nine employees at the present time.

Sherman said through the years, she has learned many lessons in general about operating a business and specifically about her own operation. “A lot of people say “Oh you own your business? That’s easy.’ It’s not easy. It takes a lot of time and patience although it can be very rewarding.”

She thanked all the store’s customers for their backing through the years. “I would like to thank all the people who have supported the store during the time I’ve been here and I hope they will continue to support it.”

Sherman said she and her husband are making plans to travel.

Upon Sherman’s retirement, the couple’s daughter, Rachel Dixon, will become proprietor of the store.

Dixon said for the present, she has no plans to make any changes either to the store or its inventory.

“We will basically continue what has been going on. We have no plans to make huge changes to what people want to eat or buy,” Dixon said, adding, “Jan. 2 the store, and what it offers, will look the same as it did Dec. 31. People seem to like what we are doing here and we want that to continue. We want to continue to be here and do what we can for the community.”