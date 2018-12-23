DuBOIS — The holiday season brings out the spirit of giving.

Students in the DuBois Area School District were gifted treat bags by residents of the DuBois Village just before the start of their Christmas break this week.

The residents wanted to make sure that the children had food to eat over the holidays when school is closed, said Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton.

Approximately two years ago, the residents from the DuBois Village provided backpacks to students, according to DuBois Village Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle.

“A lot of local businesses kind of came on board and took that over, so we talked with Wendy, I said, ‘Is there anything else we could do to kind of help our children locally?’ And she mentioned about how a lot of kids don’t want to go home at Christmas break because they don’t have their friends, they don’t have the food, they don’t have snacks,” Kahle said.

So the Village came up with the idea of “Snack Bags of Joy” so the children would have food to eat over the holidays when the school is closed.

The residents really took the project to heart because these are children in their community, Kahle said.

“Our residents just loved doing this project,” she said. “We had all these snacks and all these bags lined up, even though they kind of knew what we were doing, we still explained what was going on. We explained how some of the children right in our neighborhoods don’t have food and they started tearing up.”

The district administrative team visited the DuBois Village last week to collect the 100 “Snack Bags of Joy,” which the residents created for students in need.

“When Darla Kahle called and said that the residents had prepared ‘Snack Bags of Joy” for our students, I was touched by their continuous support of our students,” Benton said. “The snack bags are full of items – ranging from breakfast foods, healthy snacks, juice, easy to prepare meals and of course some special treats. Additionally, the residents included hats and gloves to keep our children warm this winter.”

The 100 “Snack Bags of Joy” were evenly distributed to the district’s six schools because there are needs in every building, Benton said.

“We were overwhelmed by their thoughtfulness and passion for the youth in our community,” Benton said. “With more than 56 percent of our students depending on free and reduced lunches, we want to ensure that our students are well nourished over the holiday season when the schools are closed.”

On behalf of the DuBois Area School District, the administration extended its most sincere appreciation to the administration and the residents of the DuBois Village.

“It was a pleasure meeting the residents. When talking with the residents, many of them said they were just happy to help the kids,” Benton said. “We always encourage our students to pay kindness forward. The administration and the residents of the DuBois Village are setting a very fine example for the youth in our community.”