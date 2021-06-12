DuBOIS — The Tri-County Area has been no stranger when it comes to success in the sport of track and field, both at the local and state levels, in the last 15 years and 2021 was no different as athletes returns to compete after having last year wiped out because of COVID-19.
While the area’s medal haul (6) at states on Memorial Day weekend at Shippensburg University wasn’t quite match that of recent years, those half dozen medals were still a solid showing considering everything athletes had to deal with this year before things finally started to get back to normal late in the season.
That showing at Shippensburg marked just the third time in the past nine PIAA Championship weekends that the Tri-County Area didn’t reach double digits in the medal count between the AA and AAA events.
The area won 16 medals the last time states was held in 2019, with half of those being won by Brookville athletes. This time around, athletes from four different schools played a part in collecting the six medals brought home.
And, it should come as no suprise that those four schools — Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Johnsonburg and Redbank Valley — had state medal-winning competitors take home the four major awards (Track Athlete, Field Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls) associated with the 2021 Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Track and Field All-Stars.
That group is headlined by Brookville senior Jack Krug, who garnered TCW/CE Male Track Athlete of the Year honors after qualifying for states in three events and capturing a pair of PIAA medals.
Krug won both the 100 and 200 dashes at the District 9 Class AA Championships while also running a leg on the Raiders’ 4x100 relay squad.
He entered states seeded in the Top 8 (medal spots) in all three events, and when the dust settled, the Raider senior landed on the podium twice in a new-look state meet that saw the Class AA and AAA Championships each held in one day to limit the number people at Shippensburg under the current COVID guidelines.
Individually, he was seeded third in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Krug just missed the 100 finals to open his day as he posted the 10th fastest time in the prelims (11.20). He won districts at 11.01.
However, the Raider bounced back to win medal in his other two events. He ran a strong 22.39 in the 200 prelims to qualify for the finals, where he placed eighth after crossing the line in 22.83.
In between those pair of 200 races, Krug teamed up with fellow seniors Jace Miner and Kyle Macbeth and junior Hunter Geer in the 4x100 relay to place eighth (46.14), just edging out ninth-place Schuylkill Valley by microseconds. The 4x100 was run in heats this year, with there being no “final” heat like in normal years when states is two days.
Krug, who finished with six PIAA medals overall, is the fifth straight Raider to win or share the Male Track Athlete of the Year Award. Ryan Thrush won it in 2016 and 2017, while Ian Thrush shared it with Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss in 2018 before winning it outright in 2019.
The other major award on the boys’ side — Field Athlete of the Year — goes to Redbank Valley sophomore Cam Wagner, who became the latest Redbank thrower (boy or girl) to land on the podium at states.
Wagner won the discus at districts with a throw of 157-1 and also placed fourth in the shot put. He nearly matched that distance at states in winning the first PIAA medal of his career. He ripped off a throw of 155-9 in his first attempt, a heave that wound up earning him fourth place.
The last Bulldog to win the Field Athlete of the Year Award was Korbin Hornberger in 2014. Hornberger also was a medalist (7th) in the discus that year.
On the girls’ side, Johnsonburg senior Chloe Trumbull repeated as the Female Track Athlete of the Year after capturing a state medal in the 300 hurdles for the second time in her career.
Trumbull swept both hurdle events at districts, winning the 100 event in 16.60 and the 300s in 48.33.
Unlike two years ago when Trumbull had to run a preliminary race to get into a top-eight finals race of the 300 hurdles (eventually placing), the Ramette had just one shot at winning a medal this time around. The 300s were held only in heats, with the best eight times winning the medals.
And, Trumbull put together one of the best runs in the final race of her career in her heat and crossed the line in 47.05 — besting her D-9 winning time by more a second — to come away with a fifth-place medal. She ran a 47.24 in the finals two years ago to place seventh after running a school-record time of 46.65 in the prelims that year at Shippensburg.
Trumbull, who placed 16th at states in the 100 hurdles (16.96), ran the second-fastest time in school history in the 100s in the regular season with 16.46. She is the first repeat winner of the award since Elk County Catholic’s Kennedy Weisner won her third straight in 2014. The last Ramette to garner the top Female Athlete Award was Caitlin Viglione in 2016.
The final major award winner this year in Clarion-Limestone junior Brooke Kessler, who earned the Female Field Athlete of the Year honors after placing eighth in the long jump at states — ending a 21-year PIAA medal drought for the Lady Lions.
She entered states seeded 11th after winning districts with a leap of 16-6 1/4. However, she jumped even farther at Shippensburg and ultimately placed eighth at 16-9 1/4.
Kessler, who also finished third in the high jump at districts, is just the third Clarion-Limestone athlete and second Lady Lion to win one of the MVP awards associated with the TCW/CE All-Star teams. Laura Smith was the inaugural Female Field Athlete of the Year back in 1997, while Lion Dan Alderton was the Male Track Athlete of the Year in 2000 and 2001.
A full listing of all the past TCW/CE Track and Field Athletes of the Year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
As for the full All-Star teams, the battle for the most All-Stars was a tight race with Brookville being represented in eight events and DuBois and St. Marys in seven each. Brookville once again dominated the boys’ side and has All-Stars in 11 events. DuBois has the next most with five.
Here is a closer look at the 2021 TCW/CE Track & Field All-Star Teams listed by event for both girls and boys:
GIRLS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Chloe Trumbull, Sr., Johnsonburg.
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Brooke Kessler, Jr., Clarion-Limestone.
Individual All-Stars
4x800 relay – •St. Marys (Madison Blythe, Jr.; Brianna Grotzinger, Sr.; Kyla Johnson, Sr.; Samantha Hayes, Sr.).
100 hurdles – •Chloe Trumbull, Sr., Johnsonburg; •Kamryn Fontaine, Soph., DuBois; Rylee Stancliffe, Sr., Brookville.
100 dash – •Morgan Monnoyer, Jr., Brookville; •Isabelle Caskey, Jr., St. Marys
1,600 run – •Samantha Hayes, Sr., St. Marys.
4x100 relay – •Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Sr.; Julie Monnoyer, Fr.; Emily Martz, Jr.; Morgan Monnoyer, Jr.); • DuBois (Peyton Grimm, Soph.; Lauren Stroka, Fr.; Jayden Barrick, Jr.; Antonia Fenice, Sr.).
400 dash – Emily Martz, Jr., Brookville; Olivia Dressler, Fr., DuBois.
300 hurdles – *Chloe Trumbull, Sr., Johnsonburg; •Maura Caskey, Fr., St. Marys; Rylee Stancliffe, Sr., Brookville.
800 run – •Morgan Roemer, Fr., DuBois.
200 dash – •Morgan Monnoyer, Jr., Brookville; Annasophia Stauffer, Johnsonburg.
3,200 run – •Morgan Roemer, Fr., DuBois; Grace Neubert, Fr., Elk County Catholic.
4x400 relay – •St. Marys (Vivianne Catalone, Jr.; Maura Caskey, Fr.; Brianna Grotzinger, Sr.; Samantha Hayes, Sr.); •Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Sr.; Sadie Shofestall, Jr.; Morgan Monnoyer, Jr.; Emily Martz, Jr.)
Shot put – •Payton Bauer, Jr., St. Marys
Discus – •Payton Bauer, Jr., St. Marys
Javelin – •Tori Newton, Fr., Elk County Catholic
Triple jump – Laynee Sorbin, Jr., Brookville.
Long jump – *Brooke Kessler, Jr., Clarion-Limestone; •Peyton Grimm, Soph., DuBois.
High jump – •Madelyn Crabtree, Soph., DuBois; Brooke Kessler, Jr. Clarion-Limestone.
Pole vault – •Claire Henry, Fr., Redbank Valley.
BOYS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville.
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Cam Wagner, Soph., Redbank Valley.
Individual All-Stars
4x800 relay – •DuBois (AC Deemer, Jr.; Joseph Foradora, Jr.; McKellen Jaramillo, Sr.; Ryan White, Jr.); Brookville (Hayden Kramer, Sr.; Garner McMaster, Jr.; Jack Gill, Fr.; Calvin Doolittle, Jr.).
110 hurdles – Ian Pete, Jr., Brookville
100 dash – •Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville; Jace Miner, Sr., Brookville; •Erich Benjamin, Jr., DuBois.
1,600 run – Joe Wolfe, Sr., Elk County Catholic; •Joey Foradora, Jr., DuBois.
400 dash – •Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville
4x100 relay – *Brookville (Hunter Geer, Jr.; Jack Krug, Sr; Kyle MacBeth, Sr.; Jace Miner, Sr.)
300 hurdles – Ian Pete, Jr., Brookville
800 run – •Alex Amador, Soph., St. Marys
200 dash – *Jack Krug, Sr., Brookville; Jace Miner, Sr., Brookville; •Jaedon Yarus, Soph., DuBois.
3,200 run – Joe Wolfe, Sr., Elk County Catholic; •Wyatt Foster, Soph., St. Marys
4x400 relay – Brookville (Ryan Daisley, Sr.; Ian Pete, Jr.; Calvin Doolittle, Jr.; Kyle MacBeth, Sr.).
Shot put – Cam Wagner, Soph., Redbank Valley.
Discus – *Cam Wagner, Soph., Redbank Valley
Javelin – •Kyle MacBeth, Sr., Brookville.
Triple jump – Joe Mansfield, Jr., Redbank Valley
Long jump – Loren Way, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic.
High jump – **RJ Miller, Sr., Johnsonburg.
Pole vault – •Zach Shilala, Sr., DuBois.
* District 9 champ and PIAA medalist
** PIAA medalist
• District 9 champ