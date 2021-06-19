DuBOIS — Some 41 senior baseball players from District 9 and parts of District 10 came together for a nine-inning All-Star game at Showers Field Friday night.
The event was dubbed the inaugural Keith Miller High School Senior Invitational, named in honor of the late and former Keystone High School baseball coach and longtime official with his son Chad heading up much of the day that started prior to the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
With Penn State DuBois manager Tom Calliari and assistant Mike Nesbit directing the Eagles (Calliari) and Bucks (Nesbit) respectively, it was Calliari’s Eagles who jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and held off a ninth-inning uprising to beat the Bucks 11-8.
A handful of Tri-County Area players were on both rosters as Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen went two scoreless and hitless innings on the mound, striking out four. He reached on an error and scored in the second inning.
Callen’s run on a close play at the plate came on DuBois Central Catholic’s Damon Foster’s single to left field. Foster also walked later in the game.
The first eight runs scored by the Eagles were unearned. In the five-run bottom of the first inning, a two-out error opened the floodgates as a bases-loaded walk to Clearfield’s Matt Bailor helped extend the inning that was highlighted by Brandon Perez’s bloop single to shallow right field that turned into a three-run play.
Bailor and Most Valuable Player Cole Sebastian of Otto-Eldred scored on the hit, but when the ball was misplayed in right field, allowing Perez to reach third and Titusville’s Hunter Titus to score.
The Bucks did get into the game scoring arun in the top of the third when DuBois Central Catholic’s Zach Spellen doubled in Kane’s Bobby Rumcik. They got within 6-5 with four runs in the top of the fourth.
It was Bucks’ Garrett Starr of DuBois that almost tied the game with his two-run double to right-center with the bases loaded. The would-be tying run in Forest Area’s Matt Schmader was thrown out at the plate by Redbank Valley’s second baseman Kobe Bonanno trying to score from first.
The Eagles upped their lead to 8-5 with two runs in the fifth inning, both unearned after a two-out infield error when Sebastian doubled in Clearfield’s Hunter Dixon, who singled, and Grove City’s Isaac Criss.
The game was delayed 10 to 15 minutes after the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bucks made it 11-5 with three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. DuBois Central’s Dante Armanini doubled in his teammate Foster from third and came around to score on Port Allegany’s Carter Moses’ single. Eisenhower’s Tegan Gray singled in the third run.
The runs proved comforting considering the Eagles scored three times in the top of the ninth to set the final. Brockway’s Ben Glasl’s bunt single — he reached on an infield single his first at-bat — pushed home the first run, the Beavers’ Starr singled in Schmader for his second hit and third run batted in and Glasl scored on Grove City’s Mason Jones’ sacrifice fly.
Brookville’s Chase Palmer walked to put the potential tying run on base with just one out before Eagles’ pitcher Perez struck out Clarion’s Cole Slaugenhoup and got Otto-Eldred’s Jacob Merry to ground out to end the game.
Clearfield’s Dixon threw an inning for the winning Eagles, a scoreless second where he gave up two singles and struck out two.
Clearfield’s Nick Domico played for the Eagles while Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky played for the Bucks.