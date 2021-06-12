HARRISBURG — Legendary Curwensville head football coach Andy Evanko, who passed away in 2019 after a long battle with ALS, was enshrined into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Hall of Fame on May 30th at the Best Western Premier — The Central Hotel and Conference Center.
The event is held in conjunction with the Big 33 and East-West All-Star Games. The inductees were also introduced at halftime of the Big 33 Game, which was held May 31.
A unanimous selection in his first year of consideration, Evanko was joined by nine other coaches in the induction as the classes of 2020 and 2021 were combined because no ceremony was held last year due to Covid 19 restrictions.
The requirement of being out of the coaching profession for at least five years before being considered for the PSFCA Hall of Fame was waved for Evanko as well as fellow inductee George Curry of Berwick, who also passed away from ALS.
Evanko’s brother John, with the help of several people in the District 9 family, was able to petition the PFSCA to have the five-year period waved.
“Larry Wiser nominated Andy. And Dave McClaine was instrumental. Without him, we’d be waiting out the five years, that’s for sure,” Evanko said. “He only ever met Andy two times, but was so impressed with Andy that he contacted me and told me what to do.
“He told me he thought we could get the five-year waiting period waved. He told me to get a petition out, so I did get one with about 60 names on it. We sent that along and he had me send in letters of recommendation from former players and coaches. Everything worked.”
Presenting Coach Evanko was Nick Sipes (Class of ‘07), a four-year letterwinner for the Golden Tide.
“It was truly an honor,” Sipes said of being asked to be Coach Evanko’s presenter. “To me, it very humbling to think that Andy’s family respected me enough to want me to present the award. I was honored, and it was a surprise.”
John Evanko had been thinking about asking one of his brother’s coaching peers to do the honors until a discussion with Andy’s wife Tina helped them land on Sipes as the choice.
“Tina said, ‘does it have to be a coach? What about a former player?’ As soon as she said a former player, I knew who she wanted,” Evanko said. “I said, ‘you mean Nick? That would be perfect.’ I called Nick right away and he was so thrilled to do it.”
Sipes is the second all-time leading rusher (5,963 yards) in District 9 history behind fellow Curwensville alum Nick Stewart (7,324 yards). Another Golden Tide back — Alex Holland (5,734 yards) — is third.
Curwensville running backs also have five of the best single-season rushing marks in District 9 history, led by Holland, who had the second-highest total of 2,600 in 2010 as well as the sixth-highest of 2,334 in 2011. Nate Sipes (2,511 in 2004) Zach Tibbens (2,345 in 2013) and Stewart (2,032 in 2016) own the third, fifth and eighth-highest totals, respectively.
It should be no surprise that Curwensville has so many backs at or near the top of the District 9 single season and career rushing lists, considering Coach Evanko’s coaching philosophy.
“From the time I got into the program in seventh grade, the philosophy of Curwensville football was smash mouth,” Sipes said. “He wanted to run the ball and be physical. We were a very physical football team in all aspects of the game. And we had a great coaching staff, with Chris Folmar and the strength program we had coming up through the years. And a great line coach. A lot of the things we were able to do was because of the people he placed around him that shared the same philosophy. If it was fourth-and-inches, we were going to take feet.”
Coach Evanko, a graduate of Curwensville High School and Dickinson College, spent sixteen years as a junior high coach and a varsity assistant before taking the reins of the program as head coach in 2000. That year, he led the Golden Tide to their first undefeated season in 42 years, winning the Allegheny Mountain League Championship and the District 9 Class A title along the way, while also earning a berth in the PIAA playoffs
Under Evanko, Curwensville made it to the District 9 playoffs in 17 of his 19 years, playing in 34 postseason games. The Golden Tide won District 9 titles in 2000, 2004 and 2010 and posted runner-up finishes in 2001, 2006 and in his final season after ALS had taken his voice. He had to communicate to his players and coaches with the use of an Ipad.
“He never quit fighting until the very end,” Sipes said. “John had a quote about a game where we got the ball back with eight seconds to go until halftime and the referee came up and asked Andy if he was going to take a knee and his philosophy was, ‘there is still time on the clock, there is still time to run a play.’ And that’s how he looked at life. He was still able to do things. He was still going to ‘run plays.’ He had to change how he ran plays, but he was going to do it until the very end.”
The Golden Tide’s best season under Evanko came in 2004 when they went 12-1 and made it to the Western Finals where they lost a heartbreaker to a Derek Moye-led Rochester team. Moye went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“It was definitely an experience,” Sipes said. “We were 4-6 the year before. And it showed his leadership and what it took to be a successful team. There were a lot of life lessons that year, especially at the very end. I personally took that loss hard because Derek Moye stripped the ball from me and I had two fumbles in the game that could have been touchdowns for us. Andy told me to pick my head up and continue on.
“Anytime we lost, on the bus ride home he would always say something along the lines of, ‘I know you didn’t like the outcome, but the sun will set and the sun will still come up tomorrow. You have to take it one day at a time.’”
Others inducted into the Hall on May 30 include: Curry, Rick Foust, Mickey Minnich, Steve Schein, Ken Salem, Robert (Bob) B. Stem, Guy Montecalvo, Al Wolski, and Robert Barbieri.
“It was awesome,” John Evanko said. “You are down there with the best coaches in Pennsylvania, the top of the heap. Andy was in the same class as Curry and Mickey Minnich and Bob Stem. These are guys you always heard about and read about. And Andy is right there with them.
“I think Andy would have been really excited. He would have been humbled and probably said, ‘he shouldn’t be there,’ but boy once he got there, he would have just been so excited. I know I was.”
Sipes said many of Coach Evanko’s fellow inductees were quite similar in their passion for the sport of football and outlook on the game and how it helped shape the kids they coached.
“The football team was Andy’s family beyond Tina,” Sipes said. “He would have done anything for his team and the community. And I think all the other inductees shared a similar feeling and philosophy. They all lived for football and they wanted their kids to be successful. Andy wanted every kid he coached to be successful, not just in football, but in life.”