ALTOONA — The Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing at the West Central Coaches Meet Friday at Altoona’s Mansion park before Mother nature, as she has most of the spring, eventually ruled the day.

The meet, which features Class AA and AAA events, started with no issues but imclement weather that rolled through the area in the early evening eventually washed out most of the competition.

Following a delay of more than an hour, the meet was called due to a constant heavy rain.

In Class AAA, 10 of the 18 boys events were finished and 12 of 18 on the girls side. Even less were completed in the Class AA meet, with nine boys and 12 girls events finished out of 18.

Despite a large portion of the event being postponed, area athletes brought home more than their share of medals (Top 8 in each classification) — including four golds.

DuBois senior Crystal Clinger was the lone area winner in Class AAA, as she struck gold in the shot put (35-7 3/4). She also won a silver medal in the discus (110-0).

In Class AA, Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton won the girls’ high jump via a tiebreaker against United’s Michaela Bracken. Both competitors cleared 5-2.

The ECC boys captured gold medals in the both 4x100 and 4x800 relays, but names of the competitors on those squads were not avaialble. The Crusaders edged Johnsonburg by .07 seconds in the 4x100 race.

Clinger was joined as a medalist in the girls Class AAA event by twin sister Courtney Clinger and Reese Sayers. Courtney Clinger was sixth in the discus (98-4), while Sayers finished fourth in the 100 dash (13.40) and eighth in the long jump (15-4).

The Lady Beavers’ 4x100 relay team of Alaina Burton, Antonia Fenice, Krista Harper and Sayers took home fourth place (53.24), while the 4x800 relay squad of Trulee Stainbrook, Lauren Usaitis, Kyra Hoover and Julie Marchioni were fifth (10:35.79).

DuBois Jerica Foscher (9th in high jump), Kelli Hoffer (9th in triple jump) and Gabby Snyder (10th in shot put) finished just outside the medals in those respective events.

The St. Marys girls also had a strong showing in the Class AAA event and stood in third place (47 points) in the team standings when the meet ended. DuBois was fifth in the team race (36 points). State College stopped the standings with 121 points.

Amanda Foster posted the Lady Dutch’s best individual finish with a silver medal in the 1,600 (5:14.60), while the team’s 4x800 relay squad also was second (10:03.43). Names were not available for that squad.

Arianna Kleppinger was third in the 100 dash (13.02), while Saige Heigel also won bronze in the shot put (32-11 3/4). Summer Herring added a fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.73), while Kyla Johnson was fifth in the 1,600 (5:39.65).

Megan Quesenberry and Tessa Grotzinger finished back-to-back in the 400 dash, placing sixth (1:04.19) and seventh (1:04.21), respectively. Sierra Nunamaker and Amber Schauer tied for seventh in the pole vault, both clearing 8-6.

The Lady Dutch’s Dana Brennen finished just outside the medals in the discus (10th).

On the boys’ side in Class AAA, DuBois collected five medals.

Jordan Meinert was a double-medalist, placing third in the high jump (5-10) and seventh in the long jump (20-2 3/4). Teammate Riley Barnett was fifth in the javelin (150-08).

The Beavers 4x100 relay squad of Kyle Hopson, Zach Henery, Damien Ashenfelter and Kenny Garvey finished seventh with a time of 45.96. The 4x800 relay team of Layton Yarus, Jacob Butterfuss, Logan Wells and Andrew Boyle was eighth (9:11.20).

Over in Class AA, ECC and Johnsonburg both performed well in the girls event.

While Newton was the Lady Crusaders’ headliner with her gold medal, teammate Samantha Fedus was an individual double-medalist — placing fourth in the discus (112-9) and fifth in the shot put (35-0 1/2).

Hannah Lenze was fifth in the 1,600 (5:40.69), while Alicia Fritz was sixth in the javelin (114-7). Olivia Sorg added a seventh in the 100 dash (13.63) and made the 200 finals which were never held.

The Lady Crusaders 4x800 relay squad crossed the line in fifth place (10:22.07).

Fritz nearly collected a second medal with a ninth-place finish in the discus, while Bethany Feldbauer was ninth in the triple jump.

The Ramettes had a pair of silver medal performances by Skylar Sherry in the javelin (143-9) and their 4x100 relay squad (51.49). Names for that relay were not available.

Maddie Cowan added a fourth place in the 100 dash (13.36) and also had made the uncontested 200 finals, while Cassidy King placed sixth in the triple jump (34-9).

When it came to the boys in Class AA, ECC had a handful of individual medalists outside its two golds in the relays.

Raivis Bobby was fifth in the javelin (153-02), while Jacob Koss was sixth in the 400 (52.97). Matthew Dippold (4:45.10) and Jacob Carnovale (4:45.78) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 1,600.

As for Johnsonburg, it got a second silver medal from Max Cowan in the shot put (47-0). Aaron Hinton (400, 52.76) and Ethan Kemmer (110 hurdles, 16.38) each captured fifth-place medals, while Aaron Pura was seventh in the 100 dash (12.33).

Ram Alec McManus just missed qualifying for the 200 finals, posting the ninth fastest time.