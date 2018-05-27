With the Minor League Baseball season is in full swing, we continue our weekly look at the three local players currently in the minors —Johnsonburg graduate Cole Peterson (2013), Clarion graduate Jon Kemmer (2009) and Ridgway grad Josh Mitchell

Kemmer and Peterson are both past Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Players of the Year, with Peterson having won the award twice (2012-13).

Check back every Sunday for updates on how each player has done that current week and the season as a whole.

Here is a closer look at the three area players currently playing professional baseball in the Minor Leagues:

Cole Peterson, SS

West Michigan Whitecaps

Class A Detroit Tigers

Peterson had big week for the Whitecaps, drawing national attention for his defensive after one of his diving catch es was featured on ESPN’s SportCenter’s Top 10 Plays at #3.

Peterson’s catch and another great defensive play in the same game circulated around social media, including the CBS Sports and NBC Sports twitter feeds.

The former Ram has enjoyed a fantastic season for the Whitecaps, which went 4-2 this week with one game postponed due to inclement weather.

Peterson played in all six games for West Michigan with nine hits, four runs scored and an RBI.

So far this season, Peterson has 52 hits and scored 27 runs. He has 11 RBIs and has belted six doubles and two triples. He also has eight stolen bases.

On Tuesday, in the same game he made his fantastic catch, Peterson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Peterson is hitting .304 this season for the Whitecaps, who are 26-21 on the season. West Michigan is third in the Midwest League’s Eastern Division, four and a half games back of the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays Class A).

The team is scheduled to play the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs Class A) today and Monday.

Jon Kemmer, OF

Fresno Grizzlies

Triple-A Houston Astros

The Grizzlies went 3-3 this week. The team is currently 29-20 and leads the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Northern Division by four games over the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners Class AAA).

Kemmer played in five games during the week. He had his best game Sunday, with a solo home run. He has played in 44 games this season and is currently hitting .206. He has 33 hits and has scored 27 times. Kemmer has hit seven home runs, belted three triples and has four doubles this season.

The team plays the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres AAA) today.

Josh Mitchell, P

Lexington Legends/

Wilmington Blue Rocks

Class A Kansas City Royals

Mitchell was promoted to the team’s high Class A team last week. The Blue Rocks went 2-5 during the week.

Mitchell has a win for the Blue Rocks and has seen action in 11 games so far this season.

Overall, he has thrown 12 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits. He has 13 strikeouts this season. He had an ERA of 0.90 for the Legends before being called up.

The Blue Rocks (19-28) are fifth in the Carolina League’s Northern Division seven and a half games back of the Potomac Nationals (Washington Nationals Class A).

Wilmington plays the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox Class A) this afternoon.