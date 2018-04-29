With the Minor League Baseball season is in full swing, we continue our weekly look at the three local players currently in the minors —Johnsonburg graduate Cole Peterson (2013), Clarion graduate Jon Kemmer (2009) and Ridgway grad Josh Mitchell

Kemmer and Peterson are both past Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Players of the Year, with Peterson having won the award twice (2012-13).

Check back every Sunday for updates on how each player has done that current week and the season as a whole.

Here is a closer look at the three area players currently playing professional baseball in the Minor Leagues:

Cole Peterson, SS

West Michigan Whitecaps

Class A Detroit Tigers

Peterson has continued to leadoff for the Whitecaps, which went 3-4 this week.

Peterson played in five of the six games with four hits and an RBI. He also had a double.

So far this season, Peterson has 21 hits and scored 14 runs. He has five RBIs and has belted four doubles and a triple. He also has five stolen bases.

Peterson is hitting .288 this season for the Whitecaps, who are 13-7 on the season. West Michigan is second in the Midwest League’s Eastern Division, a half game back of the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays Class A).

The team is schedule to play today, hosting Lansing at 2:05 p.m.

Jon Kemmer, OF

Fresno Grizzlies

Triple-A Houston Astros

The Grizzlies went 2-3 this week. The team is currently 15-7 and leads the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Northern Division by three and half games over the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners AAA).

Kemmer had his best game last Sunday, with a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.He has played in 21 games this season and is currently hitting .187. He has 14 hits and has scored 16 times. Kemmer has hit four home runs, belted triples and has a double this season.

The team was scheduled to play Tacoma on Saturday night.

Josh Mitchell, P

Lexington Legends

Class A Kansas City Royals

Mitchell has seen action in four games so far this season, with his last appearance coming on Wednesday. Mitchell tossed one inning of relief, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two batters.

He has a 1.59 ERA for the Legends. Overall, he has thrown 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits. He has five strikeouts this season.

The Legends are third in the South Atlantic League’s Southern Division three and a half games back of the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Class A). Lexington went 2-2 this week with two games postponed because of weather.

Lexington is scheduled to play the West Virginia Power (Pittsburgh Pirates Class A) on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.