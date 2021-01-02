If you’re a high school athlete or fan of local sports, the best early news of 2021 actually came on the penultimum day of 2020 when Gov. Tom Wolf gave winter sports the go ahead to resume beginning Monday after putting a three-week shutdown in place through the holidays.
His announcement came on the heels of the PIAA voting a week earlier to lower the number of practices a team is required to have before it can officially play games from 15 to 10.
That number also is directly related to how much a team practiced prior to the shutdown, which Wolf ordered just as the season was set to begin the weekend of Dec. 11.
Under the new PIAA order, teams that already had between six and 10 practices completed must now only have four practices before playing, while any school that ha yet to practice at all would need 10.
Four is the minimum number needed for any team following the pause of winter sports to help athletes get back into the flow before competing for real in game action.
Several schools in the Tri-County Area were set to open play before the shutdown occurred, with Brookville’s boys and girls basketball and wrestling teams actually competing on Friday, Nov. 11 before the halt went into place that Saturday.
Under the new guidelines, Brookville, Brockway, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic are among the schools that need just four practices to resume games.
A couple of those schools already have games scheduled for next weekend, pending practicing Monday through Thursday.
The Elk County Catholic boys basketball teams is set to play two games — Friday at home against Northern Potter and Saturday afternoon at Cameron County. The Lady Crusaders will host Port Allegany on Saturday (Jan. 9).
The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team also is scheduled to host Punxsutawney next Friday evening. At Brookville, the boys basketball team will travel to Punxsy Friday night, while its wrestling team heads to the Greenville Duals on Saturday.
According to DuBois’ online schedules, only three of its teams are tentatively set to open next weekend — boys basketball Friday at Bellefonte and swimming Saturday at Clearfield’s Artic Swim. And, that’s only if those opponents can also resume play on those dates.
While most of the area schools look to be in line to resume playing quickly, some others will get a late when it comes to game action.
The administration at both St. Marys and Johnsonburg has pushed back the start of winter sports practices until at least Jan. 11 — a week later then permitted under Wolf’s order.
Teams at both those schools had started practicing before the original shutdown.
Johnsonburg Athletic Director Emily Mitchell said the school’s basketball teams need just practices and can start play on the 15th, while wrestling can begin the 16th. St. Marys is also around the 4-6 practice range and likely will begin games the week of Jan. 18 so long as they return on the 11th.
Ridgway’s status is unknown at this time, as Athletic Director Shawn Hoffman did not reply to an email.
On the western side of the coverage area, Redbank Valley’s winter teams had yet to start prior to the shutdown, and thus need the full 10 days of practice. The earliest any of the Bulldog programs could officially compete would be Jan. 15.
At Clarion-Limestone, both its basketball teams need five practices so they could begin games as early as next Saturday (Jan. 9).
Clarion’s return to action is also unknown at this time.
All those practice numbers and potential game dates are still tentative, as well all learned in 2020 anything can happen. But, as he we begin a new year, it appears sports will resume at all the area schools at some point in January if all goes well.