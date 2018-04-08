The Minor League Baseball season got underway this past week with a trio of former area standouts being a part of the action.

Clarion graduate Jon Kemmer (2009) and Johnsonburg graduate Cole Peterson (2013) are position players for their respective clubs, while Ridgway product Josh Mitchell is a pitcher.

Kemmer and Peterson are both past Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Players of the Year, with Peterson having won the award twice (2012-13).

Check back every Sunday for updates on how each player has done that current week and the season as a whole.

Here is a closer look at the three area players currently playing professional baseball in the Minor Leagues:

Jon Kemmer, OF, Fresno Grizzlies (Triple-A affiliate of Houston Astros in Pacific Coast League): The Grizzlies opened season with a pair of losses at Reno (10-2 on Thursday and 8-4 on Friday). Kemmer was 0-for-3 in the opener and went 1-for-4 on Friday.

The teams were scheduled to play the third game of their opening series Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST. Renos is Triple-A affiliate of Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kemmer is entering his third season at Fresno and sixth overall in the Astros organization. He hit .299 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles, three triples and 57 RBIs last year before his season was cut short by an injury in August.

Entering 2018, Kemmer has hit .286 in his minor league career with 72 home runs, 101 doubles, 14 triples and 257 RBIs.

Cole Peterson, SS, West Michigan Whitecaps (Class A affiliate of Detroit Tigers in Midwest League): Peterson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored in his debut for the Whitecaps in a 6-2 win against South Bend (Chicago Cubs) on Thursday.

The teams’ game on Friday was postponed, but they were back at it Saturday night. As of press time, Peterson was 1-for-3 and had made a handful of nice defensive plays in the contest.

Peterson spent his first profession season with the Class A short-season Connecticut Tigers in the New York-Penn League after being drafted out of St. Bonaventure. He was named the team’s Player of the Year, an award he received prior to a Detroit Tigers spring training game last month.

Peterson hit .246 in Connecticut with five doubles, 28 runs and six stolen bases.

Josh Mitchell, P, Lexington Legends (Class A affiliate of Kansas City Royals in South Atlantic League): Mitchell tossed two scoreless innings in relief to get the win in the Legends 3-2 season-opening win Thursday against the Charleston (S.C.) Riverdogs. Mitchell struck out one and walked none. He threw just 21 pitchesm 17 for strikes.

Mitchell, in his second professional season with the Royals, split time between the AZL Royals (Rookie League) and the Idaho Falls Chukars (Rookie League) after being drafted out of Pitt last year.

Between those two stops, he went a combined 3-1 with four saves while posting an 8.24 ERA in 31 2.3 innings. He struck out 35 and walked just six. Two of his wins and all four saves came with Idaho Falls.