For the second time this season, the DuBois and St. Marys track teams made a trip south to the Pittsburgh area to go head-to-head against some of the best from the WPIAL, this time competing in tough weather conditions at the Mars Invite on Friday.
And for the second time, athletes from both schools showed that could hold their own against those WPIAL opponents and combined with win seven medals and just missing out on a half dozen other ones.
St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes carried the banner for the local contingent with a pair of Top 3 finishes. She was St. Marys’ lone medalist on the day.
She won a silver in the 800 with a time of 2:22.92, finishing just over a second behind Raegan Burkey, a senior from Boardman — a high school from Ohio competing at the Invite.
Hayes also captured bronze in the 400 with a strong time of 1:00.62. Only Seneca Valley senior Rylie Smith (1:00.14) and Pine-Richland senior Ella Rottinghaus (1:00.62) beat her on the day, as no other competitor ran under 1:02.00.
Senior teammate Brianna Grotzinger finished just off the podium (Top 6 finish) with an eighth-place in the 1,600 (5:28.71) and also was 11th in the 800.
As for DuBois, its boys and girls teams combined to win five medals in the meet.
Beaver senior Dale Kot captured a fourth-place medal in the 110 hurdles, while the 4x800 relay squad of AC Deemer, McKellen Jaramillo and Ryan White also crossed in fourth with a time of 8:57.07.
Kot qualified for the finals (Top 12) with the 11th-fastest time (18.69) before ripping off a 17.29 in the slower heat of the finals to place fourth. He just missed a second individual medal on the day as he finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.99).
The Beavers’ third medal came from sophomore Tanner Shenk, who tied for sixth in the high jump after clearing 5-6.
The 4x400 relay team of Foradora, White, Deemer and Kot also placed just outside the medals in eighth (3:49.49), while sophomore Daniel Raiford was 10th in the discus was a throw of 118-06.
“We had a good day on another windy and cold day at the Mars Invitational,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger. “We beared through bad conditions with some top performers from the guys that have been leading the boys throughout the season.
“We have true leaders with these young men, and I am pleased in the direction we are heading.”
On the girls’ side, Lady Beaver freshman Morgan Roemer posted her team’s best finish with a fourth in the 1,600 (5:22.99). She just missed a second medal in the 3,200 as she crossed the line in seventh place with a time of 11:52.85, just .40 seconds behind the sixth-place girl.
Sophomore teammate Madelyn Crabtree tied for sixth place in the high jump by clearing 4-6 for the Lady Beavers other podium finish.
Fellow sophomore Kamryn Fontaine just missed joining her teammates as a medalist, placing seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.46, just .07 second the final podium spot. She also was 10th in the 300 hurdles (52.75).
The Lady Beavers’ 4x100 relay squad of Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka, Antonia Fenice and Jayden Barrick also landed just off the podium with an eighth-palce finish (54.34). Grimm also was ninth-place in the long jump (15-1).
“Mars is a good invite for us,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “It gets us out of District 9 and lets us see some of the District 7 WPIAL Competition. It was another cold, rainy invite but the girls competed hard and showed their mental toughness.
Morgan (Roemer) continued her breakout season in the distance races, placing 4th in the mile and 7th in the two mile. Kam (Fontaine) had two top 10 finishes in the hurdle races as well.”
St. Marys is back in action today at the Brookville mini-meet, while DuBois travels to Brookville on Tuesday.