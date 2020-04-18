ST. MARYS — The bond between a parent and child is a special thing, and when you throw in sports, it can make that special bond even more unique — for a multitude of reasons.
For St. Marys senior Jake Meeker, he and his father A.J. have experienced that first hand thanks to baseball for most of the younger Meeker’s life. So, it should come as no surprise that it is the favorite sport for the Dutchman, who also plays soccer.
“It’s (baseball) something I have always loved to play,” said the younger Meeker. “My dad taught me when I was real little and I loved it. We bonded over it, and it was our thing.”
That bond came full circle in recent years, as A.J. took over as St. Marys’ head baseball coach in 2018 and coached his son for two years before their final season together this spring was stopped before it really began because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Marys senior said the PIAA’s decision to cancel all spring sports was a tough pill to swallow, especially when he thinks about his fellow teammates.
“I don’t agree with it,” he said. “My teammates and I were putting in a lot of hard work to prepare for the season, and now we don’t get one.
“My senior teammates were some of my closest friends and I feel really bad they don’t get another opportunity to play the game now. I’m very thankful that I get to play at the next level, but this was it for them.
“As far as being with my dad, he’s been preparing me all my life for baseball without him. We both knew that it would eventually come, but my dad feels like me. He’s really upset about not only his seniors, but all the other seniors in our area that will never get another shot at playing baseball again.”
Meeker was a standout in both sports for the Dutchmen, earning four varsity letters in soccer and three in baseball while capturing a total of three District 9 championships.
On the pitch, Meeker helped lead St. Marys to back-to-back D-9 Class 2A titles his sophomore and juniors years —scoring a goal in a 4-1 victory in the 2018 finals as a junior.
On the diamond, Meeker was St. Marys’ starting catcher since he was a sophomore — taking over the position in 2018 after the graduation of Michael Beimel. Meeker, who was a freshman Beimel’s final season, said his former teammate was his role model coming up through the program.
“He is like my older brother,” said Meeker. “He is easily the best catcher I have ever watched. And as good as he is at baseball, he’s an even better human being.”
The transition from one good catcher to another was a smooth one for the St. Marys pitchers in 2018 — a year in which the Dutchmen won the District 9 Class 4A title with a wild 3-2, walk-off victory against Clearfield in the finals at Showers’ Field. That season was A.J. Meeker’s first as head coach.
The Dutchman pointed to that D-9 final as his favorite game/greatest sports moment.
“It was one of the most exciting games I have ever been a part of,” he said. “The ending was unreal, and it felt great to win the first D-9 Championship in 18 years at our school.”
St. Marys, which finished the season 15-8, won that game in the bottom of the seventh when then senior Tim Beimel raced home from second base on an errant throw. A Bison snagged a line drive, then tried to double-off Beimel. However, the throw went into the outfield, and Beimel beat the throw to the plate.
Meeker was named a Central Penn League All-Star at catcher that year as a sophomore –more so for his defensive work behind the plate as he hit just .235 in his first varsity season. He did finish with 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
He followed that up with his best offensive season as a junior, hitting .446 (25-for-56) with two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Meeker was named a Northern Allegany League Large School All-Star as a catcher following the season, which saw the Dutch go 10-10 and lose a rematch with Clearfield in the D-9 semifinals.
Outside of sports, Meeker is a member of DECA at St. Marys.
“It was a great club to get me prepared to talk to people, whether it be a job interview or getting to meet new people when I get to college,” he said.
He also is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hiking, camping and fishing with his friends.
The son of A.J. and Traci Meeker, the Dutchman has an older sister, Carli, who participated in both regular cheer and competitive cheer in high school. She currently goes to Clarion University and is on the university’s hip hop dance team.
After graduation, Meeker will attend St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. and major in business. He also will play baseball for the Division III Cardinals.