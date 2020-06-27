BROCKWAY — Alec Freemer, who recently graduated from Brockway, only played basketball in high school, but the sport meant more to him than just a game on the court.
“Playing sports in high school was the best thing I’ve ever done,” said Freemer. “You make friends and memories throughout the years, and nothing can beat that. Basketball (is favorite sport) because it’s always made me feel like I was good at something and always helped me become the athlete I am today.”
Freemer, who began playing basketball when he was five years old, reached the varsity level as a sophomore and lettered each of his three seasons. He played in 72 of Brockway’s 73 games during his career.
The former Rover scored 119 points (7.4 ppg) as a sophomore before enjoying a breakout junior campaign as a full-time starter. He posted 366 points (15.9 ppg) that season. He also pulled down 116 rebounds to go along with 26 assists and 39 rebounds.
Freemer scored 310 points as a senior, adding 76 rebounds, 49 assists and 30 steals. He finished his Brockway career with 795 points (11.0 ppg), 22 rebounds, 82 assists and 82 steals.
His favorite game in high school came against Cameron County his senior year.
“My older brother Zach (Siple) drove from Pittsburgh to watch me play that night, which was also Senior Night,” he said. “And, it was the first time he (brother) saw me play. Plus, we won that game (61-56) and I had a good performance (24 points).”
Given his love of basketball, it should come as no surprise his role model comes from the sport.
“The people that know me would know my role model,” he said. “It’s always been Stephen Curry (of Golden State Warriors). Ever since I started playing the game, I’ve always looked up to him.
“I tried to copy his moves and his form in his jumpshot and just tried to make my style of play more like his. He’s my role model because he made a huge impact on the game of basketball and changed the game entirely.”
He said missing out on the final months of his senior year proved to be more difficult than he first anticipated when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, I was excited about the two weeks off school, but then after that, I was quarantined in my house for almost two months,” said Freemer. “So, I couldn’t hang out with my friends or see other people, and i missed out on the rest of my senior year, prom, and other events like that. Also, I had a quarantined birthday, which wasn’t the best birthday I’ve had.”
Outside of basketball and school. Freemer said he enjoys playing video games, which is something he says he is decent at.
The son of Mistie Shugarts and Chris Freemer, the former Rover also has an older brother Christopher Freemer and a younger brother Tyler Shugarts.
Freemer plans to attend Pitt-Bradford in the fall and major in physical therapy. He also will continue his basketball career for the Panthers.
(Editor’s Note: This will be the final feature story as part our Senior Spotlight series featuring area athletes from the Class of 2020. The series will return in the fall with the start of the new school year.)