BROCKWAY — The Rev. Victor Baxter was recognized as the Sportsman of the Year at the 41st annual Brockway Area High School All-Sports banquet Wednesday.

Baxter said many other people are more deserving than he, but he accepted the recognition with typical humility.

Born in Butte, Mont., Baxter graduated from Brockway High School in 1960.

He has been actively involved in many community organizations, including Highland View, Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, The Council for Human Dignity and Salvation Army and served 12 years – nine of them as president –on the Brockway Area School Board.

He went to work as a laborer in the glass container industry and advanced to become a foreman in the Tool and Die Division. He was also an officer in Local 110 of the The Glass, Molders, Pottery, Plastics & Allied Workers International union.

He and his wife, Barbara, have three children: Robin Dale and John, and seven grandchildren.

He holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in religious education and has pastored the Lighthouse Community Church in Brockway since he founded it in 1985.

Guest speaker

The guest speaker was Jim “Jimbo” Covert, an All-American football player at the University of Pittsburgh and an All-Pro with the NFL’s Chicago Bears, including their Super Bowl XX win, 46-10, over New England, in 1986.

He encouraged the student-athletes to “have a vision” of what they want to be and added that “life throws you curve balls,” which means they have to be prepared to adapt in order to remain on track.

He shared several examples from his football career of the challenges he faced and concluded by offering two “rules” to follow: “Treat people the way you want to be treated and be kind to everyone.”

Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya, retiring Brockway schools Superintendent Dan Hawkins and Rich Esposito, speaking on behalf of the coaches, offered remarks. Brockway attorney R. Edward Ferraro served as emcee.