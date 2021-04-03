DuBOIS — It’s back to the grind for the DuBois Area High School boys track team, and that’s just where the Beavers like it.
As with all the other sports wiped out by last year’s pandemic closures, some faces have changed but others are ready to step up.
“It feels nice getting back to track and field after the disappointment of cancelling our season last year,” DuBois head coach Brian Clinger said. “I’m also pleased and excited about this group of young men for all the goals they set for the team and themselves.
“As a team we’ve been working hard toward one common goal and that’s keeping our season alive by practicing the guidelines set before us by the governor, PIAA and school district,” Clinger added.
For the Beavers, who finished third overall in the 2019 District 9 Class AAA meet, there are still some who remember the experience.
Senior McKellen Jaramillo along with juniors AC Deemer and Ryan White will make up the largest share of the Beavers’ returners in the distance events.
White took fifth in the 1,600 run and McKellen placed seventh in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Deemer took a seventh-place finish in the 800 and a ninth in the 3,200 in 2019.
The trio also made up three of the four legs of the second-place 3,200 relay team.
Senior Dale Kot who ran a leg in the 1,600 relay which took third and junior Joey Foradora will also look to help the team in the distance events.
Kot, along with junior Chase Hook, will look to lead the Beavers in the hurdles.
Senior Ruben Estrada will be the most notable returner to the sprinting events as he took seventh individually in the Class AAA 200 finals while also running a leg as part of the third-place 4x100 relay team in 2019.
Senior Jake Krause, junior Erich Benjamin and sophomore Jaedon Yarus will also help anchor the sprints.
In the field, senior Zach Shilala, who placed third in the pole vault and seventh in the triple jump at the 2019 district meet will likely return for those events while being joined in the jumping events by junior Luke Sturrock, who placed seventh in both the high and long jumps.
They’ll be joined in the jumping events by senior Tanner Shenk and sophomores Ben Hickman and Andrew Shaffer-Doan.
Freshman Edward Burkett will also look for some success in the pole vault while sophomores Carson Dombroski, Hunter Bullers, James Becker and Ja’Reese Stowe will anchor the throwing events.
Clinger, who starts his 17th season as the boys’ varsity head coach, and 23rd overall, will be joined by assistants Greg Posteraro (15th season), Brad Sweet (7th season) and Jason Shilala.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ruben Estrada, McKellen Jaramillo, Dale Kot, Jake Krause, Daniel Raiford, Tanner Shenk, Zach Shilala. Juniors: Erich Benjamin, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Chase Hook, Christian Roemer, Luke Sturrock, Hayden Sweet, Ryan White. Sophomores: James Becker, Hunter Bullers, Carson Dombroski, Drew Gudalis, Ben Hickman, Alex Horsley, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Tyler Stevens, Jaedon Yarus. Freshmen: Edward Burkett, Ryan Johnson, Andreas Sconzo, Ja’Reese Stowe, Rudy Williams.