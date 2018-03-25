MILL HALL — The DuBois baseball team got off to a fast start in its season opener Friday at Central Mountain. but the host Wildcats staged a late rally to hand the Beavers a tough 6-5 loss in eight innings.

DuBois jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, but the Beavers managed just two baserunners over the final six innings — and both of those got on in the fourth.

With Central Mountain’s pitching holding DuBois in check after the second, the Wildcats rallied for three runs in the fifth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

DuBois was on the verge of victory in the seventh as it held a 5-4 lead with two outs and runners on first and third. That’s when a DuBois reliever was called for a balk, forcing home the tying run that sent the game to extra innings. The batter up at the time then flew out to end the inning.

Central Mountain then won the game in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out, bases-loaded walk.

“They made a pitching change, and their second pitcher really kept us off-balance and threw well,” said DuBois coach Todd Stiner. “After that great start, we had like four or five innings where we didn’t even put a runner on base.

“We still had a chance to win it in the seventh. I didn’t really see the (balk) call to know one way or another if it was, but when the guy flies out then, it’s tough.

“I thought Garrett Starr handled himself well for his first varsity start. Then we brought in a couple of our juniors and just couldn’t hold on to the lead. Overall, we just gave up too many free passes. I think we had like six walks and hit four other batters.

“You can’t give a good team that many free runners. Really, I feel like if we could have held on there at the end, we probably would have stolen a win from them today.”

While things ended on a sour note, a young DuBois squad did jump on the Wildcats for the early lead.

A walk by Garrett Starr and double by Dylan McCluskey jump-started the inning with one out. Jordan Frano and Justin Swauger each had RBI singles in the frame to help put the Beavers up 3-0.

Jack Mohney doubled and Jeremy Krise singled to lead off the second, and both later came around to score to make it 5-0. Unfortunately for DuBois, the inning proved to be its last real threat of the game.

DuBois had no players with multiple hits in the game.

Starr, a freshman, started on the mound and tossed 3 2/3 innings scoreless innings before being pulled. He allowed just three hits in the no-decision.

DuBois (0-1) is back in action Tuesday at Grove City.