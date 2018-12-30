DuBOIS — After seemingly putting things on ice with a big third quarter, the DuBois Area High School boys basketball team had to pick things up at the end to hold off Brockway, 59-44, in the championship game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament Saturday.

DuBois used a 23-7 third-quarter outburst to open up a 24-point lead but then watched as the Rovers all the way back to 10 points with just under four minutes to play.

Fortunately for the Beavers, they were able to step up their game down the stretch to hold on for the 15-point victory.

DuBois had three players finish in double figures as Chase Husted finished with 17 while Jonathan Cruz, who had five 3-pointers, ended with 16 and Justin Manduley came in with 13.

Brockway’s Alex Freemer also hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points while Jon Wood had 11.

DuBois used Cruz’s hot hand from behind the arc to grab a five-point lead, 15-10, after the first eight minutes before both teams hit the skids in the second.

After combining for 25 points in the first, the two managed just three 3-pointers in the second, with DuBois coming out on the top side of a 6-3 frame, to take a 21-13 lead to the intermission.

However, Brockway’s offensive woes continued into the third as DuBois hung 16 unanswered points on the Rovers to open the frame and build a 37-13 lead.

Brockway finally broke the drought with a basket with just over three minutes left in the the frame.

Still, the Beavers eventually built a 44-20 lead heading to the fourth.

Brockway used its defense to cut into that lead and get it down to 10 with 3:10 remaining but could only manage five more points the rest of the game as the Beavers went on to win.

In the consolation game:

Brookville 53,

DuBois Central

Catholic 52

A last-minute push by DuBois Central Catholic came up just short in the consolation game as the Raiders scored a 53-52 win.

The Cardinals trailed for most of the game, falling behind by double digits, before making a mad dash at the end.

DCC’s push cut a 12-point Brookville lead down to just five points, 47-42, with 2:20 left in the game.

From there, the Cardinals nibbled it down to four, 53-49, on a 3-pointer by Justin Miknis with just 10 seconds on the clock.

Brookville had a chance to extend the margin as DCC fouled on the inbounds but the Raiders missed both sides of the two-shot trip to the line.

DCC raced down the floor and Miknis heaved in another 3-pointer to make it 53-52 game with less than five seconds on the clock.

Unfortunately, DCC had no way to stop the clock as time ran out.

Miknis was the only DCC player to hit double figures as he led all scorers with a game-high 27 points.

Aaron Park led Brookville with 16 points.