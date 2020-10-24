BROCKWAY — After a bit of a slow start, DuBois caught a break on special teams to get on the board and never looked back on its way to a commanding 49-0 win over Brockway at Frank Varischetti Field Friday night.
The matchup was the first one between the schools under their current configurations since DuBois Area High School was created in 1965.
The old DuBois High School beat Brockway 26-0 in 1928, following an 18-0 win in 1927.
The Beavers first two drives of the game ended with Cam-Ron Hays’ third-down pass being intercepted by Jalen Kosko and a punt despite a 40-yard pickup on the ground by Zach Henery on the first play of the drive.
Brockway also went three-and-out on its first two drives of the night, as the second one led to the home side lining up for a punt deep inside their own territory at the 12-yard line.
Kosko set up to send the punt away, but saw the snap sail over his head and out the back of the end zone for a safety to give DuBois a 2-0 edge at the 5:21 mark of the first quarter.
The Beavers started in plus territory after the kickoff from the 20-yard line. Hays scrambled for nine yards on the first play as a late hit on the play moved the ball into the red zone at the 19.
DuBois’ next three plays netted just five yards, as Nick Graeca came on and drilled a 31-yard field goal just 1:20 after the safety to put the Beavers ahead 5-0.
The defensive unit for the Beavers continued its strong start to the game on the ensuing drive, as Dale Kos intercepted a pass by Andrew Brubaker, setting the offense up at midfield.
On a 3rd-and-8 play, Hays found Kot on a wide receiver screen, and the wideout broke a few tackles on his way to a 31-yard gain to put the ball in the red zone.
Two plays later, Hays found Ruben Estrada along the far sideline, and he powered his way over a Brockway defender at the 2-yard line for a 14-yard touchdown. Graeca hit the extra point to push the lead to 12-0 with 28 seconds left in the opening frame.
The Rovers’ best drive of the night ensued, as a roughing the passer penalty, coupled with a 17-yard connection between Brubaker and Ezra Swanson and a 12-yard carry by Brubaker, set the ball up at DuBois’ 21-yard line.
Two plays later, Brubaker dropped back to pass and looked to find a receiver in the end zone, but Kot jumped the rout and picked off the pass at the goal line for his second interception of the game early in the second quarter.
DuBois’ ensuing drive ended with a fumble, as the Rovers took over in plus territory, but quickly went three-and-out, as the Beavers took over at their own 20-yard line.
Defensively, DuBois held Brockway to just 24 yards on the night, including minus-3 yards on the ground, while its offense finished with 379 yards (222 on the ground, 155 through the air).
The Beavers needed just seven plays to go 75 yards, as Hays found Kot, who hauled in the pass with one hand, on a go route down the near sideline for a 55-yard connection on the first play of the drive.
The duo connected five times on the night for 121 yards,. Hays finished the game 7-of-17 passing for 155 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions.
Estrada capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 19-0 with 3:47 to go in the second quarter, which DuBois would eventually take into the half.
Estrada finished with 58 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Henery led the Beavers’ rushing attack with 96 yards on 15 totes and one score.
The third quarter saw DuBois add seven points to its lead on a 1-yard rushing score from Henery to take a 26-point advantage into the final quarter before a dominant final frame saw it win going away.
The big fourth quarter was sparked by the defense, as Brycen Dinkfelt and Payton Fox combined to stop Seth Stewart in the end zone for a safety on the first play following a Beavers’ turnover on downs at the 8:43 mark of the fourth.
On the ensuing free kick, Derraick Burkett broke free for a 74-yard touchdown return to push the lead to 35-0 with 8:27 left.
De’Andre Vogt added a touchdown on the ground from four yards out with 5:04 left, as Braxton Adams picked off a pass by Swanson and returned it 27 yards to the house just 57 seconds later for the final score of the night to bring the final to 49-0.
Both teams return to action next week as DuBois (3-4) visits Punxsutawney while Brockway (2-5) travels to Keystone.
DuBOIS 49
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Quarters
DuBois;12;7;7;23;—;49
Brockway;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
D—Safety (Brockway high snap out of end zone), 5:21
D—Nick Graeca 31 field goal, 4:01
D—Ruben Estrada 14 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Nick Graeca kick), 0:28
Second Quarter
D—Ruben Estrada 6 run (Nick Graeca kick), 3:47
Third Quarter
D—Zach Henery 1 run (Nick Graeca kick), 1:44
Fourth Quarter
D—Safety (Brycen Dinkfelt and Payton Fox tackle Seth Stewart in end zone), 8:43
D—Derraick Burkett 74 kick return (Nick Graeca kick), 8:27
D—De'Andre Vogt 1 run (Nick Graeca kick), 5:04
D—Braxton Adams 27 interception return (Nick Graeca kick), 4:07
___
;D;B
First downs;14;4
Rushes-yards;42-222;26-(-3)
Comp-Att-Int;7-17-3;5-14-3
Passing Yards;155;27
Total Plays-Yards;59-379;40-24
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1
Punts;1-27.0;6-29.6
Penalties-Yards;6-60;4-40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Zach Henery 15-96, Cam-Ron Hays 2-13, Ruben Estrada 12-58, Colby Estrada 2-5, De'Andre Vogt 6-11, Garret Nissel 1-8, Eric Benjamin 2-39, Team: 2(-8).
Brockway—Ezra Swanson 10-13, Conner Ryckman 5-20, Seth Stewart 5-(-10), Andrew Brubaker 2-(-17), Tanner Guaglianone 2-4, Team: 2-(-13).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 7-of-17, 155 yds., 1 TD, 3 Int.
Brockway—Tanner Morelli 1-of-1, 6 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.; Andrew Brubaker 4-of-12, 21 yds., 0 TD, 2 Int.; Ezra Swanson 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Dale Kot 5-121, Ruben Estrada 1-14, Derrick Burkett 1-20.
Brockway—Jalen Kosko 1-6, Austin Schmader 3-4, Ezra Swanson 1-17.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Dale Kot (2), Braxton Adams.
Brockway—Cam Faust, Jalen Kosko, #41.