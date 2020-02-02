DuBOIS — DuBois used an 18-4 run between the third and fourth quarters to pull away from visiting St. Marys on its way to a 56-40 victory Friday night.
The win was the ninth in a row for the Beavers, who started the streak with a narrow 51-48 victory on the road over the Dutchmen back on Jan. 8.
DuBois was also able to avoid any letdown coming off of Wednesday night’s upset victory over previously undefeated Elk County Catholic.
“We have a focused group and they came out with energy and they came out focused,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “I thought we played focused and St. Marys is a well-coached, super dangerous team.”
“There record is not indicative of the quality of team they are and we knew it was going to be a tough game so we’re fortunate and happy to get the win.”
While DuBois (16-2) led from start to finish, the visitors hung around for the first half and the beginning portions of the fourth quarter before it used a 12-4 run to close the third quarter before scoring the first six points of the fourth on the way to the 16-point win.
The Dutchmen trimmed the deficit to five less than three minutes into the third quarter on scores by Mitchell Reiter and Cahil Parrish.
Nick Farrell responded by drawing a foul on the inside on the other end and converting both foul shots, as the free-throw line was a strong suit for the Beavers on the night.
As team DuBois went 14-of-15 from the line in the win, led by Farrell, who was 8-of-8 at the foul line on his way to scoring 16 points for the game.
Lennon Lindholm then drained a three-pointer just under a minute and a half later to push the lead out to double digits for the home side.
The Dutch then saw Holden Housler hit a pair from the line to get them back within eight, before DuBois scored the next seven points of the frame.
Farrell delivered a bounce pass to a cutting Jordin Sommers to spark the run, before scoring the next five points of the run himself, with the first two coming at the line just 17 seconds after Sommers’ score.
The junior was then the recipient of a strong pass in the final minute of the frame, as Lindholm drove to the basket and kicked it out to an open Farrell on the outside as he hit the three-pointer to push the lead out to 15.
St. Marys (4-13) got two points back with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter when Luke Lasko knocked down a jump shot from the foul line as the Beavers took a 39-26 lead into the fourth.
“I thought the third quarter was the difference, we were able to push that lead out a little bit, we hit some big shots and executed pretty well,” Bennett said.
The passing clinic continued for DuBois to open the final quarter of play, as Farrel used a nice move to beat his defender into the lane before dishing it off to Chase Husted on the inside for a score 20 seconds into the frame.
Brady Woodward followed by going 2-of-2 at the line on the next trip down the court, before a turnover by the Dutchmen in the backcourt led to a score by Lindholm, who was one of three Beavers to finish in double figures with 12 points, at the six minute mark to give DuBois a 19-point advantage.
The Beavers would later take their largest lead of the night at 22 points on two separate occasions.
The first came on back-to-back scores from Husted on a tip-in off a missed three-pointer and a bucket in the paint by Michael Orzechowski to make it 54-32.
Lindholm then followed a score by St. Marys’ Lasko to make it a 22-point game once again with 1:54 left to play, which proved to be the home side’s final points of the night.
The Dutchmen closed out the game on a 6-0 run on a basket by Parrish followed by a pair of scores from Reiter, who finished with a team-high 14 points, to bring the final deficit down to 16.
Husted, who finished with a game-high 18 points along with 14 rebounds, got the scoring started 11 seconds in before snapping a nearly two minute scoreless drought for both teams by scoring on a hook shot at the 5:55 mark of the first quarter.
Nick Catalone came off the bench to get the Dutchmen on the board with 4:17 remaining in the opening frame, as DuBois eventually took a 9-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
A back-and-forth second quarter saw the Beavers add just one point to their lead as they took a 23-15 advantage into the half.
“We wanted to try to slow the game down a bit and hang around as long as we could to try to make a run at the end, but they (DuBois) made some shots there in the third quarter and we didn’t,” St. Marys head coach Shad Boschert said.
“Credit to DuBois, they are a very good team, there is a reason they are 16-2.”
St. Marys is back in action Monday as it hosts Warren, while DuBois hits the road to face Bradford Tuesday.