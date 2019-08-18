The DuBois boys golf team opened its season on a good note Friday, capturing the annual DuBois-St. Marys Challenge on its home course to make Luke Bundy a winner in his debut as the Beavers’ new coach and dethrone Elk County Catholic which had put a strangle hold on the event.
DuBois had its top four players all shoot 96 or better, including a pair of players in the mid-80s, en route to winning the team title by eight strokes over ECC (359-367).
The Crusaders, which had won the event every year dating back to at least 2016, won the event last year on its home course at Leaning Pines with a team total of 422. DuBois was a distant third a season ago at 468.
The Top five scores were counted last year, but only four players factored into the scoring Friday as a miscommunication led to St. Marys only bringing that many players to the DuBois Country Club. In past years, the event also used a modified scoring system where points were awarded for first through fourth place in each of the six groups.
The Dutchmen (494) were third in the team standing Friday, while DCC (453) was fourth.
DuBois’ winning effort was led by the duo of Kaleb Hand and Dayne Bauman, who shot rounds of 85 and 86, respectively. Those were the second and third best scores on the day, with Hand finishing one shot behind medalist Will Uberti of ECC. Uberti carded an 84.
Nic Cebulskie and Jayden Fulkroad added rounds of 92 and 95, respectively, to help the Beavers bring home the team win. Beavers Cody Jaconski (101) and Ian Decker (104) also competed by did not factor into the scoring.
“It was really nice for our guys to start the season on a good note,” said Bundy. “Hopefully, they only get better moving forward.
“Our top 3 guys are going to be tough to beat when they play together. Also Ian, Cody, and Jayden really saw their first varsity action in their careers today, and I look for them to only play better. We also have guys lining up 8 thru 10 who could easily step up and do a good job also.
“So overall, we have a nice team and nice group of kids who will continue to push each other to get better.”
As for ECC, Uberti was the lone Crusader to shoot in the 80s. Teammates Nate Roberts (91) and Mark Kraus (92) both shot in the 90s, while Jordan DePrator recorded an even 100. Elk County No. 5 Jack Bauer shot a 114.
St. Marys was led by No. 1 player Lucas Benjamin, who posted a 90. Trevor Atkinson (98), Holden Housler (101) and Justice Rhoads (105) rounded out the Dutchmen’s scoring.
DuBois Central Catholic’s best score came from No. 2 Carter Hickman (104), with Parker Meholick (111), Chase Hickman (117) andZach Spellen (121) factoring in the Cardinals’ scoring. Harrison Starr had a 130.
All four teams are back in action Monday morning at the Bavarian Hills Tournament in St. Marys.