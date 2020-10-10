DuBOIS — DuBois punched in a two-yard score with 2.8 seconds left in the game to secure a thrilling 19-16 victory over Moniteau on Senior Night at Mansell Stadium Friday.
After the Warriors went ahead with an 8-yard passing score with 2:36 left in the game, DuBois faced a four-point deficit, starting with the ball at its own 37 with 2:28 remaining.
Cam-Ron Hays sparked the rally with a 17-yard run around the right edge of the line to put the Beavers in Moniteau territory where DuBois would eventually face a 4th-and-5 from the 41-yard line.
Hays dropped back to pass on the play, but did not find an open receiver, as he instead scrambled down the middle of the field, making a couple defenders miss on his way to an 8-yard carry to move the chains and keep DuBois’ hopes alive.
Later on the drive, Hays’ deep ball on 3rd-and-21 fell incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty gave the Beavers a first down, as Hays connected with Derraick Burkett deep over the middle on the next play for a 28-yard gain to put the ball at the 1-yard line with 26 seconds to go.
Hays appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown on the next play, but it was ruled a Beavers player was lined up across the line of scrimmage on the play, moving the ball back to the 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Hays attempted to run for the score around the right edge as he battled his way to the pylon and took a big hit out of bounds, pushing the ball up to the 2-yard line.
Hays, who was shaken up on the play, was replaced behind center by Austin Mitchell as DuBois faced a 3rd-and-goal from the two with 6.8 ticks left.
Mitchell took the snap and gave the handoff to Reuben Estrada, as the back battled for the end zone among a mass of players at the goal line and after a long discussion by the referees it was ruled that he crossed the plain for the go-ahead score.
Nick Graeca converted the extra-point to make it a 19-16 game with 2.8 seconds left.
The Warriors had one last gasp, as their Hail Mary pass from shy of their own 50-yard line fell incomplete and the Beavers celebrated the thrilling win.
The game was an offensive struggle early, as DuBois’ lone scoring chance in the first quarter saw it march down the field on an 11-play drive before being stuffed at the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-1 from the 6-yard line for a turnover on downs.
Later in the quarter the Moniteau defense set its offense up in plus territory with a sack fumble forced on Hays, as Brady Thompson came away with the recovery at the Beavers’ 25-yard line.
Mason Mershimer then capped the quick three-play drive with a 13-yard rushing score as a David Stamm extra-point gave the visitors a 7-0 lead with 1:31 to go in the opening quarter.
DuBois’ ensuing drive stalled near midfield, as a 42-yard punt by Dale Kos was downed at the Warriors 1-yard line.
The Beaver defense then came up with a big play, as a host of tacklers stopped Hunter Stalker in the end zone for a safety to cut the deficit to 7-2 just 1:55 in to the second quarter.
After the backed up kick following the safety, DuBois was able to start a drive in plus territory at the 45-yard line as Braxton Adams quickly set the offense up in a goal-to-go situation with a 40-yard carry on the first play.
Estrada then punched in the first of his two touchdown carries on the night from two yards out two plays later as Graeca added the kick to give DuBois its first lead of the night at 9-7 with 9:23 left in the first half.
Estrada finished with the two touchdowns on 14 carries for 48 yards, while Zach Henery led the Beavers’ ground game with 90 yards on 18 totes.
Hays closed the game with 128 yards on 9-of-19 passing for DuBois, connecting with five different receivers in the win.
The Warriors responded right away, driving down to the DuBois 3-yard line before settling for a 20-yard field goal from Stamm to retake the lead at 10-9 with 4:52 left in the second quarter.
After the teams traded three-and-outs, DuBois started a drive at its own 25-yard line with just 1:28 left in the first half.
The Beavers eventually faced a 3rd-and-3 from just shy of midfield at the 47 with 36 seconds to go.
Hays then hit Estrada for a 12-yard pass play for first down before the duo connected once again on the following play for 11 yards.
With 11.9 ticks left, Hays found Kot along the near sideline, as the receiver made a toe-drag catch for an 18-yard pickup to put the ball at the 12-yard line with 5.6 seconds remaining.
DuBois then called on Graeca to attempt a 29-yard field goal before a false start penalty backed the attempt up five yards.
Graeca was still true from 34-yards out to send the Beavers into the half with a 12-10 lead.
The score remained the same into the late portions of the fourth quarter, before the Warriors took the lead with just over two and a half minutes to play and the Beavers secured the thrilling victory with a touchdown in the closing seconds.
DuBois (2-3) is back in action Friday as it hosts undefeated Brookville.