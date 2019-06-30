DuBOIS — After three Tri-County Area teams claimed District 9 titles last season, this year saw just one team come out with a district crown as Elk County Catholic (16-9) reigned victorious in Class A.
The Crusaders, who won their first PIAA tournament game before being knocked out in the quarterfinals, were one of six area teams to finish the year above .500.
The area’s best record was held by DuBois Central Catholic, as it entered the D-9 Class A playoffs with a record of 15-2, with both regular season losses coming to Brookville.
The Cardinals had a bye into the second round of the district playoffs, where they were defeated 8-6 by eventual champs ECC to finish the year with an 18-3 record.
Elk County Catholic went on to record a walk-off 4-3 win over Vincentian Academy in the opening round of the state playoffs before seeing its season come to an end with a 5-2 loss to Bishop McCort in the quarters.
The run through the D-9 playoffs as the No. 5 seed and into the second round of states earned first-year head coach James Slay the honor of TCS/CE Coach of the Year.
Along with DuBois Central and ECC, four other area teams finished the year above .500, as Clarion-Limestone (12-5) and Clarion (11-7) had the next best records while Brookville (11-9) and Johnsonburg (10-9) hovered around the .500 mark form most of the season.
St. Marys finished the year right at .500 with a 10-10 record as the Dutch were once again led in all facets of the game by Nate Beimel.
Beimel, a senior, was not only a leader for St. Marys on the mound and at the plate, but was also near the top of most pitching and hitting statistical categories in the area.
The strong season led to Beimel being named the TCS/CE Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
DuBois (8-12) and Brockway (7-9) hovered around the .500 mark as well for most of the year but ended up just below, while Curwensville closed out the year with a 4-16 record.
Here is a closer look at the 2019 TCS/CE award winners and First-Team All-Stars.
Player of the Year: Nate Beimel, Sr., St. Marys - While Beimel had a strong season at the plate and defensively at first base, his most overwhelming presence came whenever he took the mound.
Beimel finished the year 5-1 on the mound as he was undefeated in the regular season and saw his lone loss come in a 5-1 loss to Clearfield in the D-9 Class 4A semifinals.
Despite allowing three earned runs over four innings in that contest, he still closed out the season with just six earned runs over 42 innings to finish with a 1.00 ERA.
Beimel allowed just 19 hits on the year while walking 29 and striking out 98, which led the area.
At the plate Beimel finished with a team-best .426 (26-of-61) batting average which was sixth highest among area players, along with 19 RBIs (T-3 in the area), 13 runs scored, five doubles and a home run.
Beimel is now the third player to earn back-to-back POY honors, as Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson did so in 2012-13 and Central Christian’s (DCC) claimed the honor in 2000 and 2001.
The Dutchman is the second in school history to earn award as T.J Gornati was named to the spot in 1998.
Coach of the Year: James Slay, Elk County Catholic - Slay took over as head coach of the Crusaders for the 2019 season and all he did was lead the team to its first District 9 title since 2014, 1 16-9 overall record and a trip to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
Slay’s Crusaders opened the year with a 4-2 record before dropping three straight to St. Marys, Johsnonburg and DCC by a combined score of 26-4 to fall below .500.
The first-year coach and his team then turned things around in a big way with a seven-game winning streak that included wins over Johnsonburg and St. Marys to claim the Elk County Tournament title, as well as big wins over Coudersport and Otto-Eldred (both PIAA qualifiers) as well as Brookville.
Elk County then dropped three of its final four regular season games including a second 10-0 loss to DCC and a 9-0 defeat at the hands of St. Marys.
The Crusaders then opened D-9 tournament play with a 2-0 victory on the road over Clarion in eight innings, before stunning top-seeded DCC 8-6 in the semifinals and routing Otto-Eldred 12-2 to claim the title.
FIRST TEAM
ALL-STARS
Pitcher: Hunter Cashmer, Sr., Elk County Catholic - Cashmer’s performance on the mound throughout the season helped lead ECC to its Class A district crown.
Cashmer finished the year with a 5-4 record and allowed 20 earned runs over 54 2/3 to post a 2.56 ERA while striking out 51 on the year.
The senior picked up the win in several of his team’s biggest games, securing victories OLSH in the season-opener, Coudersport and Otto-Eldred, as well as Clarion in the D-9 tourney opener and Otto-Eldred in the district championship game.
His four losses all came against tough completion, suffering defeats against DCC, Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Bishop McCort in the state quarterfinals.
Cashmer was part of a five-way tie for second in the area with his five wins, while having the eighth most strikeouts and pitching the second most innings.
At the plate Cashmer finished tied for second on ECC with 14 RBIs as he was also tied for the team lead with five doubles on his way to posting a .235 (16-for-68) average.
Pitcher: Chase Kriebel, Fr., Clarion - The Bobcats freshman was dominant on the mound in his first year at the high school level, as well as contributing at the plate for Clarion.
Kreibel finished the year with 97 strikeouts, just one behind Player of the Year Beimel, as he posted a 4-0 record over 43 1/3 innings of work.
He also recorded the lowest ERA among area pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched, as he allowed just two earned runs on the season, four total, to record a 0.32 earned run average.
At the plate Kriebel led Clarion with 14 RBIs and finished with a batting average of .298 (14-for-47) while finishing tied for the team lead with three doubles.
Pitcher: Hayden Callen, Soph., Clarion-Limestone - Callen, who earned a spot as an honorable mention on last year’s TCS/CE list, made the jump up to the first team in his second season with the Lions.
Callen led the area in wins as he closed out the year with an 8-2 record on the mound for C-L.
He allowed just 14 earned runs over 54 1/3 innings of work to post an ERA of 1.80 as he struck out 59 on the year.
He finished third among area pitchers in innings pitched as his strikeout total was fifth best and his earned run average was sixth in the area out of pitchers with at least 20 innings on the mound.
The sophomore also led the Lions at the plate, as he posted a team-best .458 (22-for-48) batting average with a team-high 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
His batting average was fourth best among Tri-County hitters and his RBI total was second in the area.
Catcher: Justin Miknis, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic - In his final season with the Cardinals, Miknis had a standout season at the plate as well as a strong campaign behind the plate.
The recent Baltimore Orioles draft pick finished the year with an area-best .500 (27-for-54) batting average as he also drew 14 walks on the year.
Miknis drove in 17 runs on the year and scored 23, which was tied for the fourth most in the area.
This is Miknis’ third selection to the First Team as a catcher, as he was also selected last year as a junior and in 2016 as a freshman while being picked to the Second Team as a designated hitter after his sophomore season.
Miknis added eight doubles on the year and also led the area with four home runs.
Defensively he recored 50 putouts, had 10 assists and committed just one error on the year.
Infield: Garrett Prosper, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic - In a Cardinals’ lineup filled with powerful bats, Proper was one of those offensive leaders as well as being a sure hand defensively.
He closed out the year with a .426 (23-for-54) average at the plate which was tied four sixth best among Tri-County hitters.
Prosper drove in 16 runs on the year while scoring 14 runs as defensively he recorded 83 putouts, nine assists and helped turn five double plays while not committing any errors.
He also made one appearance on the mound, not allowing any hits or runs over 2 1/3 innings while walking four and striking out four.
Infield: Dayne Bauman, Jr., DuBois - In his junior campaign with the Beavers, Bauman proved to be one of the team’s leaders in the field, at the plate and on the mound.
Bauman led DuBois hitters with at least two at-bats per game with a .429 (21-for-49) batting average as he drove in 13 runs and scored 15 runs.
On the mound he posted a 3.98 ERA over 39 2/3 innings of work as he struck out 19 on the year.
Despite seeing a lot of action at his second base position, the junior committed just six errors all season.
Infield: Austin Green, Jr., Johnsonburg - After being named to the Second Team in his sophomore season, Green put up the numbers to earn a spot on this year’s First Team.
The junior hit a team-best .475 (29-for-61) which was good enough for third best in the area.
The Ram scored 13 runs on the year while driving in 10 and hitting five doubles and a home run.
Defensively from his shortstop position, Green had 43 putouts, five assists and helped turn five double plays while committing only four errors.
Infield: Alec Wehler, Sr., Elk County Catholic - Wehler made the jump from being named an honorable mention last season to earning a spot on the First Team in his final season with the Crusaders.
Wehler closed out his career with a .353 (25-for-71) batting average as he led the team with 15 RBIs and was second with 17 runs scored on the year.
Wehler added five doubles, a triple and a home run while stealing seven bases on the season.
Outfield: Brandon Walker, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic - Walker had a standout season at the plate in his final high school season, as he was near the top in most batting statistical category for the Cardinals and the entire area.
The senior closed the season with a .485 (33-for-68) average which was second in the Tri-County area behind teammate Miknis.
His 33 hits were four more than any other player in the area as he also scored an area-best 25 runs while recording 16 RBIs.
Walker, earning a spot on the First Team for the second straight season, added an area-leading 10 doubles on a DCC squad that recorded 58 doubles on the year as he also tripled once and homered once.
Walker led the team with seven steals and also had two appearances on the mound as he totaled three innings without allowing a hit or a run, walking one and striking out five.
Outfield: Brandon Sicheri, Sr., St. Marys - Sicheri was a leader for the Dutch at the plate, but also made a big impact from his center field position where he made several highlight-reel catches throughout the season.
The senior, who was named to the Second Team last year, posted a .406 (26-for-64) average at the plate as he finished tied for fourth in the area with 23 runs scored while driving in seven runs on two doubles, a triple and a home run.
Sicheri also took the mound several times throughout the year for St. Marys, as he totaled 31 2/3 innings of work and allowed 17 earned runs to post a 3.76 ERA while striking out 37.
Defensively he recorded 25 putouts on the year and eight assists to go along with only two errors.
Outfield: Jace Miner, Soph., Brookville - In his second year with the Raiders, Miner led the team with a .415 (27-for-65) batting average.
He finished sixth in the area with 22 runs scored as well as adding 22 RBIs behind nine doubles, which was tied for second in the Tri-County area.
Miner also tripled three times on the season which was tied for the area lead and stole a team-high 12 bases.
From his defensive position Miner had 21 putouts and 2 assists along with three errors on the year.
Designated Hitter: Aaron Park, Jr., Brookville - Being named to the First Team for the second year in a row, Park was a force for Brookville both at the plate and on the mound.
He recorded a batting average of .338 (22-for-65) while driving in 29 runs, eight more than any other player in the area, to go along with 14 runs scored.
Park doubled seven times and tied with teammate Miner for the area lead in triples with three.
On the mound Park went 5-3 on the year, including handing DCC its only two regular season losses, as he allowed 14 earned runs in 48 innings of work to record a 2.04 ERA along with 56 strikeouts.