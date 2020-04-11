Less than a month ago the sports world was in full swing, with the NHL and NBA entering the home stretch of the regular season, while MLB was in the midst of spring training and spring college sports were just getting underway.
Then, in a matter of days, there was nothing, as sports from the major leagues down to high school were put on hold as the country attempted to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The first pillar to fall in what felt like a never ending domino chain was the Ivy League, which on March 10 cancelled its postseason basketball tournaments before cancelling the entirety of the spring sports season the following day.
For St. Marys graduate Nate Beimel, the announcement put a sudden halt to his freshmen campaign with Columbia University as he noted his feelings about the cancellation have changed over the last month.
“My initial thoughts were they had cancelled it too early and I had thought all of this was just going to blow over so I was kind of disappointed and I thought the (Ivy) League was making the wrong decision,” Beimel said.
“After seeing how bad all of this has gotten, it turned out to be the right decision so I can’t complain in that aspect.”
Beimel noted the cancellation hit even harder because he felt the team had a good chance to contend for an Ivy League championship despite opening the season 1-7 between a pair of four-game series’ on the road against Fresno State and Nebraska.
The Lions’ lone win came on the arm of Beimel, who pitched four innings in relief as the team came from behind to win 3-2 against Nebraska.
While the left-hander got a win in his second appearance, his first trip to the mound was not as successful, as he surrendered four earned runs on four hits over one inning of work in a 12-3 defeat.
“That first game was more of a learning experience for me getting hit around,” Beimel said. “Coming back I knew what I had to do, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to overpower anybody and I had to make my pitches and hit my spots.”
“The whole time against Nebraska I was thinking about what I’ve worked for my whole life and I knew the game before wasn’t who I am and I wanted to prove that to my team, my coaches and myself that I can play with the best of them.”
In four innings of relief work against the Cornhuskers, Beimel allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out a pair as two runs in the top of the eighth inning lifted Columbia to victory and got the former Dutchman his first collegiate win.
Jeffrey Wehler, who was Beimel’s teammate for two years with the Dutch, saw his junior season at Youngstown State cut short due to the cancellation of the season.
The Penguins were just finishing up a practice on March 11, getting set for their Horizon League opening series over the weekend on the road against Northern Kentucky when the news broke.
“After practice, (head) coach (Dan) Bertolini told us that the weekend was cancelled,” Wehler said. “So, in our minds we kind of still believed the season had a chance.”
Later that day, the junior noted he and a few teammates were out golfing when he got a call from his coach saying the season had been cancelled.
“I can remember us just sitting there thinking that this couldn’t be real,” Wehler said. “We just kind of sat at the tee box for 10-15 minutes in silence.”
“We didn’t know what to think or do. To put that much work into a season with a good group of guys for this to happen just hits you different.”
After starting 1-14 and 0-14 in Wehler’s freshman and sophomore season’s on the way to finishing 18-38 and 13-41, respectively, Youngstown State had gotten off to a much better start this year.
The Penguins were set to enter their conference slate with a 7-7 record, as aside from getting swept by College of Charleston, which was 12-2 when the season was halted, the team had won its other three series on the season, taking two out of three from Houston, Abilene Christian and North Carolina Central, all on the road.
Youngstown State also grabbed a 7-5 win on the road over Pittsburgh as it had already won more than half of the games it did in the entire 2019 campaign.
Wehler, who played a key role at the plate in each of his first two full seasons, was off to a strong start this season, starting in all 14 of the team’s games and batting anywhere from leadoff to cleanup in the order.
He was currently fourth on the team with a .250 (14-for-56) batting average, as his hits were third-most on the team, as he was tied for the team lead in runs with 10.
Wehler’s speed was a constant threat on the base pads, as he led the team in steals and was 8-for-11 in stolen base attempts on the year and had also drawn a team-high 11 walks in 14 games.
The former Dutchman was coming off a strong sophomore season in which he had a team leading 54 hits and posted the Penguins best batting average at .290 (54-for-186) while finishing with 10 doubles and six home runs and also stole a team-leading 30 bases.
Even as a freshman, Wehler was a leader at the plate, batting .241 (52-for-216) in his first collegiate season while finishing tied for the team lead in doubles with 13 along with 25 RBIs and a team-high 25 stolen bases.
Wehler noted that while he is unable to practice with his team he has been back home lifting weights in his basement and going on bike rides and runs while also hitting off a tee in his garage.
“One thing I do enjoy about being home is playing catch with my dad again,” Wehler said.
After the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes on March 30, both Wehler and Beimel have been weighing their options.
“I was really excited to hear back that all of us got an extra year of eligibility,” Wehler said. “I will be going to school until I can finish my business administration degree with a minor in environmental health and safety.”
“With that being said, I will also continue to pursue the game of baseball until someone tells me I can’t play anymore.”
For Beimel, who is currently undecided on a major, the situation is a bit different, as the Ivy League does not allow five-year athletes for circumstances like medical red-shirts or missed seasons like this one.
“Our seniors this year aren’t allowed to come back, so they are transferring to other schools,” Beimel said. “Whenever the fifth year comes for me I would have to transfer somewhere else, but I’m not thinking about that, I’m just looking at the next three years and what I can do for my team.”