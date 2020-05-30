BROCKWAY — People find their way into coaching sports for many reasons and at different times in their lives.
Some do it after many years of playing sports and the natural progression to stay involved after their playing days is to coach. Other have never actually played the sport they coach but got involved because they just enjoy it or perhaps had kids that started to play it.
Terry Moore, who has been Brockway’s varsity baseball coach for seven years, falls some where in the middle of those scenarios.
Moore, a Brockway graduate who always had a love for baseball, got involved in coaching the sport as a teenager in a twist of fate that saw him lose interest in playing the sport but not in loving the game itself.
It’s then, at the age of 15, he began helping his father and uncle coach as a scorebook keeper for them in Brockway’s Little League program. He also served as the scorebook keeper for the Brockway high school team as a senior in 1995, which happens to be the last year the Rovers won a District 9 title.
Moore served as an assistant coach/scorebook keeper in the Brockway Little League from 1992 until 1999 when he took over as manager of Carlson’s, a team in the league, at the age of 21. He managed Carlson’s for 12 years before taking a year off from coaching in 2011.
He returned to the dugout in 2012 when then Brockway varsity baseball coach Rick Shaffer asked him to be the Rovers’ junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant. He held those positions for two seasons before taking over as varsity head coach in 2014.
And in the seven years since, Moore has put his own stamp on the program.
Things haven’t always been easy playing in the tough Small School Division of the Northern Allegany Baseball League. He has amassed a 45-57 career record in six years, with year No. 7 this spring being cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the Rovers’ tough schedule, it’s hard to judge Moore’s success solely on wins and losses. He has always had his team ready to go come postseason time, as the Rovers are 4-6 in the D-9 playoffs during his tenure and reached the District 9 Class 2A title games in 2017 and 2018 as the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, respectively.
The one certainty you get with Moore is that he pushes his players to compete hard but at the same time respect the game and play it the right way.
Moore took the time to answer a few questions about himself for our new series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... because I enjoy being around the game, the competition, strategy involved and trying to get the most out of each player. The most important thing is the network of friends I’ve built over the years with the players and coaches most importantly, but also the families, administration, officials and even the fine folks in the media. Baseball just became a part of my life at a young age, and I can’t image living without being involved with the sport one way or another.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The most difficult thing for me as a coach would have to be senior night. Saying thank you and good bye to seniors in that last home game is tough. There is always an excitement looking forward to playing that game, but when it’s over and we are putting the field to “bed” that one last time, you see in the players eyes high school sports is pretty much over for them and selfishly it’s difficult for me because I know I won’t get to see these guys on a daily basis ever again.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... the same as answer as why I enjoy coaching for the most part. I would also say baseball is a sport of failure and teaching the boys if they don’t succeed at first, they need to “flush it” and forget about it because there will be another chance. Baseball is a sport that can teach valuable life lessons, and that’s what we try to do as a coaching staff everyday we are around the team.
My real job off the diamond is ... I work for The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2-0 out of Clearfield. I travel quite a bit for work, so it has been a bit more difficult the past few seasons. The people I work for understand how much coaching means to me, so they are great when in comes to time off for game days. We have adjusted our practice time to later in the day, so it allows me to get a full day in on those days. The assistant coaches are great too. Whenever I can’t be on time they have no trouble running practice or getting the boys ready for pre-game.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I would have to say my Dad, Rich Moore, and Uncle, Rod Beers, are the ones who really got me interested in coaching back in my teenage years. After that, there are so many people that helped me along the way it wouldn’t be fair just to name a couple.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I really can’t pick a favorite team or game. There have been so many over the years in all age groups it would be unfair to pick one. In my little league years, I’d say when we won the Brookville Tournament with mostly 10-year-olds stands out, along with a huge win over Punxsy in All-Star Competition a few years later and winning the Championship in the Elk County League in my final season.
In the varsity level, a few games that stick out are the 6-3 win over DCC in 2014. It was my first season as varsity head caoch and was also my first game back after my health issues. Being down 10-1 in Curwensville on the verge of being 10 runned and coming the whole way back to win 11-10 also sticks out, as does winning our first playoff game against Redbank 4-2 in 2017.
And finally, beating Brookville in the playoffs to send us to the D-9 (Class 2A) championship in 2018 is a game I’ll never forget. Seeing the joy in the eyes of the players that day is the reason why I coach. These are just a few of the many great memories I have had over the years.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... Coaching the student athlete has been one of the most rewarding things in my life. I can’t imagine life without baseball being a part of it. There is nothing better than seeing a kid 15 years later and he still calls you coach.