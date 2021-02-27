BROCKWAY — To say sports, and basketball in particular, have been a major part of Rick Clark’s life would be a major understatement.
The current Brockway boys basketball coach has been associated with them since he was a youth growing up in the Brockway area.
A 1988 Brockway graduate, Clark played football, basketball and baseball for the Rovers.
On the gridiron, he was part of teams that won two Little 12 Conference titles (1986 & ’87) and the school’s first District 9 Class AA title (1987). The Rovers baseball team also won a D-9 Class AA title in 1988, while Clark was an AML All-League player in basketball in 1988.
After graduation, Clark continued his basketball career at Penn State DuBois, where he played for Dick Esposito, who is currently the Brockway girls head coach. Clark spent two seasons at PSU DuBois (1988-90) and scored 1,104 points in those two years.
He then attended and played his final two years of college at Penn State Behrend, where he led the team in scoring as a senior (15 ppg) and helped the team to a runner-up finish in the ECAC Tournanent.
Once he graduated from college, it didn’t take Clark long to get into coaching — something he has now been doing for nearly three decades. That coaching journey has seen him work at all levels, from youth sports up through the college ranks.
He actually began coaching while in college, helping out in a YMCA boys and girls junior high league. Once college was done though, he returned to his high school alma mater and was a volunteer assistant on the 1992-93 Brockway boys team that won a district championship.
He then took an assistant coaching position at Huron University, in Huron, South Dakota, and worked alongside one of his college coaches from 1993-96. While there, Huron won two conference championships and made two appearances in the NAIA national tournament, reaching the Elite 8 and Sweet 16.
Clark got his first taste of being a full-time head coach when he left Huron and spent a year (1996-97) at Marycrest International University in Davenport, Iowa, before moving back to the Brockway area.
Once back home, Clark coached at the junior high level (7th & 8th grade girls, 9th grade boys) for Esposito and Kurt Becker, who were Brockway’s varsity girls and boys coaches, respectively, at the time.
In 1999, Clark became the head coach of the girls program at DuBois High School and guided the Lady Beavers for four seasons (1999-2003), posting a record of 30-61.
Clark returned to Brockway in 2004 and served as junior varsity coach/varsity assistant for Becker through 2014. He became the Rovers’ head coach prior to the 2016-17 season, and now in his fifth season, has amassed a record of 45-67 since taking over the program.
While Clark’s coaching career has largely been in basketball, he also has was a Little League coach in Brockway for 11 years at the Tee-Ball, Little League and Junior League age divisions. He was an All-Star manager during that time in Minor League (2011), Little League (2012-13) and Junior League (2015), which was a team featuring players from Brockway, Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
Clark took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching/most rewarding thing is ... The most rewarding thing for me is working with the kids for three or four years and seeing them learn, grow and mature into young adults. It is awesome to see former players in the community or when they visit home after they graduate and catch up on what they are doing in life.
I am fortunate and proud to have a number of former players that I coached who are also involved in our program at various levels. Darren Olivio, Zach Puhala, Tim Brosky, Ryan Morrison, Brock Bovaird, Craig Hughes, JD Wood and Matthew Clark are all currently working in the program.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Each season when the last game is over and realizing that it is the final time I get to coach and work with that particular group of players.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... The dynamic of each team changes every year with graduating players and new players moving up through the program, so it is working with kids and the challenge that every year brings in getting each group of players working together to grow, learn and be as successful as possible.
My real job outside coaching is ... I am the assistant business manager at the Brockway Area School District. Most of the time being in the school district, basketball activities are after work hours, but when I need to leave work early for some practices and travel to games, the administration and school board are great to work with and have afforded me the opportunity and flexibility to be able to do both.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching are ... My high school and college coaches were influential in getting me into coaching. Steve Landini and Kurt Becker, my high school coaches, and Dick Esposito and Fred Paulsen, who were my college coaches. I had a great relationship with all four on and off the floor.
Steve Landini gave me a chance to coach right after graduating college in 1992-93 here at Brockway with a group of kids including Brock Bovaird, Chris Hughes, Ryan Morrison and Tom Koval who loved the game. That group ended up winning three District 9 titles and made two trips to PIAA quarterfinals.
Fred Paulsen gave me the opportunity to coach at the college level when he left Penn State Behrend and took a job at Huron University in South Dakota. Once I moved back home, Dick and Kurt asked me to continue coaching in their programs. All four had different styles and philosophies on coaching, and I have tried to learn from them and blend the best all of them into my coaching.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Every team is special in its own way. I have been fortunate to be a part of some very successful teams in my career.
I mentioned earlier the 1992-93 Brockway boys team, which was a special group with what they accomplished over a 3-year period. Also, our district championship teams of 2013 and 2009 with Cody Anderson hitting the buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the journeys they took to win titles.
The 2000-01 DuBois girls team my second year won 10 games, which was more than the previous four years combined, and my first varsity boys team (at Brockway) in 2016-17, which was a district runner-up.
The 1993-94 Huron University team our first year went from worst to first in the conference and lost in the Elite 8 of the NAIA national tournament. One game that stood out there was playing Northern State University, who was ranked #1 in the country at the time, before Christmas break.
We had lost by 30 to them two weeks prior, and in that (second) game Fred was ejected with his second technical foul and in my second year of coaching I was in charge of the team the last 10 ½ minutes of the game. We pulled off the upset 84-80.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... With the uncertainty of the season and not knowing if we would have the opportunity to play or how many games we might get in, we talked a lot this season about embracing every opportunity to compete and being together as a team because we didn’t know when it could be our last.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... Spending time with my family, which over the years has been my wife Tricia and I following our kids Matthew and Olivia with their activities. I am a big sports fan in general, so watching sports on tv (college football, basketball and NFL). In the fall, our family attends home Penn State football games and for away games we have a tailgate at home and watch the games together.
Is there anything else about yourself people might find interesting ... I don’t watch a lot of tv other than sports. However, my favorite tv series is The Walking Dead. During the season when time allows, I like to go skiing at Holiday Valley with my family.