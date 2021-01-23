BROCKWAY — Wrestling has always held a special place in the heart of Eric Grecco, and his experiences in the sport at both the high school and collegiate level eventually led to him to coaching — and return to his alma mater of Brockway High School.
Grecco enjoyed a solid high school career on the mat for the Rovers and won 20 or more matches as a junior (22-12) and senior (20-5). He placed fourth at districts as a senior at 119 pounds.
However, he competed during a time when the Brockway program was always in a state of flux when it came to its coaching situation, and looking back, Grecco feels that may have hampered the growth of he and some of the others wrestlers at the time,
“The main reason I came back to coaching was I had four head coaches in four years when I wrestled at the varsity level,” he said. “It was so hard to ever get into a routine, and I fell short of my goals as an athlete. I give back because I don’t want the same thing to happen to these kids. I enjoy seeing my wrestlers past and present be successful on the mat and in life.”
Grecco, who also played baseball at Brockway, went on to wrestle at Lycoming College where he was a four-time letterwinner. After college, he served as a volunteer assistant coach at Towanda High School under legendary coach Bill Sexton before moving back to Brockway two summers ago.
He then moved back to Brockway and got re-involved with the Rovers’ wrestling program as a volunteer coach while also running the school’s Junior Wrestling Program. He was then named varsity head coach a year later (for 2014-15 season) following the departure of then coach Randy Loudon.
Since taking over the program, Grecco was largely put a winning product on the may year-in and year-out despite battling low numbers at times during his first six years as head coach.
A final team record wasn’t available for his first season, but since then Brockway hasn’t experienced a losing season — with the low-water mark being 8-8 in 2016-17.
The Rovers recorded double-digit dual meet wins in 2015-16 (14-4), 2017-18 (14-4) and 2018-19 (12-5).. The Rovers finished as the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament runner-up in 2018, which earned them a trip to the states where they lost their opener to Muncy (52-18). Grecco’s 2018-19 squad won the team crown at the District 9 Class AA Championships.
Grecco also has coached nine PIAA medalists at Brockway and has had two wrestlers land on the podium in the same year four of his first six seasons.
Grecco took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... seeing kids achieve their goals and capturing their dreams. Not too many things are more satisfying than coaching a kid to win a district title, make it to the state tournament or place at the state tournament.
There is so much hard work, effort, and dedication poured in by both the coaches and the athletes. To see it all come together and pay off is an unbelievable feeling.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Wrestling is a sport that is the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The wrestling postseason is a very exciting time for everyone in the wrestling community, but it can be devastating.
Watching a kid, especially a hard working senior fall short of his goals, is a very tough situation. It is very difficult at times to come up with the right words to tell the young gentlemen. It makes your heart sink knowing that they just quite didn’t get to their end goal.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... Seeing kids achieve their goals and dreams as I stated earlier. We have had a very successful program in recent years and I love helping kids reach their goals.
My real job off the mat is ... I am a school teacher (at Brockway). It is hard at times to juggle the two, especially when we are traveling for our away tournaments. I am constantly trying to stay ahead with my lesson plans. However, my school administration and personnel are very accommodating, and I want to give them a big shout out.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... is my college wrestling coach at Lycoming, Coach Roger Crebs. He believed in me from the moment I stepped onto campus. He really helped me develop my wrestling style, and I use many of his coaching skills to coach my team.
If I ever have a certain question on a specific topic, I will give him a call or text. I cannot say enough good things about my college coach. His credentials speak for themselves. I would not be the coach I am today without having wrestled under his leadership.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... winning the 2019 individual AA district team championships. We worked so hard that year to win a team title. Brockway wrestling hadn’t won a team title since 2003.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... I am always telling my wrestlers to be grateful. Take every opportunity you get and do the best you can. It is more important to live by that philosophy now more than ever.
My favorite thing to do outside of coaching is ... I love to spend time with my wife and daughter. They are my support system. I am always wanting to be outside when time permits. I absolutely love spending time in the whitetail woods with my compound bow or fishing in a trout stream with my fly rod.