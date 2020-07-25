BROOKVILLE — Scott Park, a 1987 graduate of Brookville, grew up playing sports and was a three-sport athlete for the Raiders who competed in football, wrestling and baseball.
He got into coaching right out of college and has mentored the youth and high-school age athletes in all three sports between Brookville and Sheffield during that time.
Park got his start in coaching in Junior Little League baseball, something he he did for 10 years from 1990-2000. He added junior high football to his resume in 1991 and served two stints at Brookville (1991-96 & 2013-14).
He got into coaching junior high wrestling at Brookville in 1992 and like junior high football, has been on staff two different times (1992-99 and 2012-present). In between those stints, he also was a junior high wrestling coach at Brockway for a couple years in the early 2000s.
When it comes to varsity football, Park got his start as an assistant at Abraxas as part of its co-op with Sheffield. He held that position from 1997-2000 before becoming an assistant through Sheffield in 2001 before becoming Sheffield varsity head coach in 2002.
Park guided the Wolverines for five years (2002-06), leading the team to a 10-37 record. His squads won three games each of his first three years in charge.
Park is currently in his second stint as a varsity head coach on the gridiron, this time at his alma mater. After spending two years at the junior high level, Park was named the Raiders’ head coach in 2015.
Brookville experienced its share of struggles his first two seasons, going 2-8 and 3-6. But, he turned things around from there and led the Raiders to three straight winning seasons, including 9-2 in 2017 and 8-3 a year ago.
Park enters this fall with a 28-24 mark in five seasons at Brookville and 38-61 overall.
Park took the time to answer a few other questions about himself for our series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... to give back to the sports (football and wrestling) that impacted me as a young man and helped mold me into the person I am today. It’s rewarding watching young men persevere in a common goal and build relationships that last a lifetime.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... dealing with parents and saying goodbye to the seniors.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... the love for the game and helping high school football players become responsible young men.
My real job outside coaching is ... a teacher (health/phys ed at Brookville High School). How hard is it to juggle the two? Not hard.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I have two coaches that were coaching mentors.
Mike Donghia (Brookville head football coach 1990-95) Head Football 1990-1995) was willing to give me a chance right after college to coach junior high football at Brookville. He taught me the ins and outs of coaching, such as practice structure, the Xs & Os of the game, passion for the game, etc..
Lenny Ferraro (former Brookville head wrestling coach) also had a great influence on my coaching. While a junior high wrestling coach under Lenny, I witnessed his passion for the sport, his care and concern for his students and wrestlers, his ability to make every wrestler feel welcome and part of the team no matter their skill level and his uncanny ability to switch levels on the fly (going from varsity practice, to Jjunior high practice to elementary practice) which is not easy to do.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... The team is the 2017 team. The fact the seniors and juniors had faith in what us coaches were trying to do to make the program better and bought into the program philosophy after going through 2-8 and 3-6 seasons was big. Their perseverance paid off producing a 9-2 season. It was a great team, a fun team.
My favorite game was was in 2017 beating Karns City (40-28) for the first time because of the excitement/celebration of the players, and me jumping into the cold therapy swimming pool in the locker room after the game.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... I am a die hard Penn State football and wrestling fan and collect Penn State memorabilia.