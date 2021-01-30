BROOKVILLE — Like most athletes, Dave Klepfer grew playing multiple sports before he eventually found the one he truly loved in wrestling.
And, the rest as they say, is history — something Klepfer has continually been a part of in the Brookville program as both a wrestler and a coach since he was 11 years old.
Klepfer came up through the junior high ranks with the Raiders before hitting the varsity level, where he was a two-time third-place finisher at the District 9 Championships while wrestling for District 9 and PIAA Hall of Fame Coach Les Turner.
He placed third as a junior at 112 pounds when Brookville competed in Class AAA for a season in 1991, then was third the following year as a senior at 119 back down in Class AA.
“I was very luck to have wrestled for Coach Turner and Coach Lenny Ferraro, both PIAA Hall of Fame members,” said Klepfer.
His high school career was just the beginning for Klepfer at Brookville, though. He served a volunteer coach for the program for a few years through the late 90s before becoming an assistant varsity coach in 2001 under then head coach Roland Reitz.
Klepfer became Brookville’s varsity head coach in 2005 and in the 17 years since has turned the Raiders into a perennial state power, both at the team and individual level — particularly in the past decade.
During his career, Klepfer has led Brookville to eight District 9 Class AA Team Tournament titles (currently won 7 in a row), eight District 9 Tournament championships (won 6 of last 7 years) and has been named District 9 Class AA Coach of the Year nine times.
At the state level, Klepfer’s squads have placed four times at the PIAA Team Championships — the Raiders won it all in 2016 and placed fourth in 2012, 2017 and 2019. Brookville has won at least one match in its nine trips to team states since 2012 and collected two or more six times.
When it comes to the individual PIAA Championships, Brookville finished second in the team standings in 2014 and won the team title in 2016 when when Klepfer was named PIAA Class AA Coach of the Year after his team swept both team titles and had five wrestlers land on the podium in Hershey.
Klepfer has been the head coach of four of the seven Raiders to capture PIAA gold — Brock Zacherl (2014), Taylor Ortz (2016), Gavin Park (2017) and Colby Whitehill (2019, 2020) — and was a teammate with the school’s first state champ Chuck Yale (1993).
Overall, Klepfer has had 31 state medalists during his tenure and landed a school-record five wrestlers on the podium three different times — 2014, 2016, 2017.
All of those great individual wrestlers have obviously led to a lot of team success for Klepfer and the Raiders during his tenure — so much so that he became the program’s all-time winningest coach earlier this season.
He captured coaching win No. 270 with a 57-9 victory against Cambridge Springs at the Greenville Duals back on Jan. 9. With that win, he surpassed his high school coach Turner, who compiled a mark of 269-182-11 in his Hall of Fame career. Ferraro sits third on the Brookville wins list (66-11).
Entering Friday’s action at the Williamsport Quad-Match, Klepfer’s career record stood at 273-111.
Klepfer also played 19 years for the Brookville Grays as a pitcher/outfielder in the Federation Baseball League despite not playing the sport in Little League or high school .
The Raiders head coach took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... relationships! In my opinion, coaching is all about relationships. I’ve been lucky to have so many great kids, coaches and parents to work along side over the last 20 years, and the relationships that I have built are very important to me.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... While there are several challenges coaching at any level, sometimes it’s just making that connection with each kid. They all respond differently and finding a way to get through to each individual can present challenges. Truthfully though, that’s what makes it so fun. It is also very tough to watch an athlete fall short of their goals, whatever they may be.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... relationships ... plain and simple. The opportunity to influence and mold lives is immeasurable. Our job as coaches is to help guys reach their goals both on and off the mat.
That process sometimes presents hardships and shortcomings but the memories and relationships you build along the way are what stay with you and are what have kept me involved for this long.
My real job off the mat is ... sales. I am very fortunate, and very thankful, to have an employer that is flexible when it comes to coaching.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I always knew that I wanted to stay involved in the sport to some extent, but as I said earlier, Roland Reitz believed enough in me to bring me in, and I am forever grateful for that. My high school coaches also were a big part of me developing a passion for the sport.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... That’s a tough one for me because there a couple that stick in my mind. The 2016 state championship team was very special. Our program had been close a couple times, but we finally put it all together that year.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... I don’t know if it really changed my style. We still focus on the important things, but we do stress to the guys every day that they should be grateful for any opportunity they get to compete.
My favorite thing to do outside of coaching is ... I love spending time with my girls. We do a lot of camping as a family, and I’m also an avid mountain biker in any free time.