DuBOIS — You’d be hard pressed to find a coach that embodies the values and traditions of DuBois Central Catholic more than head boys basketball coach Dom Varacallo, who grew up in a large family that has had ties to the DCC community for a long time.
Varacallo, a 2008 graduate, was a three-sport standout for the Cardinals who played soccer, basketball and baseball during his high school days. However, the DCC alum said basketball was always his first love.
He was a junior on the 2006-07 DCC squad that finished as the PIAA Class A runner-up to Reading Central Catholic (58-33 loss) as part of a 27-4 season that set a new single-season school record for wins.
Varacallo had just two points in that state championship game but scored a team-high 17 points in a thrilling 51-50 victory in the West Finals against D-10 power Kennedy Catholic that propelled the Cardinals into the finals. He set up teammate Andrew Welch for the game-winning shot in the final five seconds of that win.
Varacallo, who was a Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First Team All-Star as a junior, went to share Player of the Year honors as a senior with teammate Christian Spilman after the duo led DCC to a 27-4 record again, a runner-up finish in the D-9 Class A playoffs and a return trip to the state playoffs that featured a first-round victory (53-41 vs Iroquois).
However, DCC’s postseason run was hindered by the fact Varacallo tore his ACL late in the regular season. Despite that severe injury, he returned for the postseason, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity, and finished the year are the top scorer in the area with 513 points.
“Playing in the playoffs as a senior on a torn ACL shows you can accomplish anything when you put your mind to it,” said Varacallo.
One of the things Varacallo’s knee injury did hinder was his quest to reach the 1,000-point milestone, which he fell just short of with 988 points.
After graduation, Varacallo went to Carroll University, where he played college baseball — a fact some people may not know about the former Cardinal given his prowess on the basketball court.
Once he finished college, Varacallo found his way back to DuBois to live, and eventually got into coaching at his alma mater where he spent one year as varsity assistant, then three as the JV head coach/varsity assistant.
Varacallo took over as head coach prior the 2016-17 season and has had to engineer two different rebuilds in five years after losing a pair of talented senior classes.
The first of those rebuilds was his first year when he inherited a program that had just three players returning with significant varsity experience from a squad that went 16-9 the previous season. The Cardinals were 4-18 that first season under Varacallo.
The second rebuild occurred for the 2019-20 season following the departure of a senior class headlined by Justin Miknis, the school’s all-time leading scorer. The Cardinals went 3-19 that year but bounced back in a big way and went 13-9 this past winter and reached the D-9 playoffs.
Overall, Varacallo is 40-70 in his five seasons at the helm of the Cardinals, but more than half of those losses (37) have come in the two rebuilding seasons. He is 33-33 in the other three years.
Outside coaching high school basketball at DCC, Varacallo also has spent time as a player/coach for the DuBois Dream semi-pro team founded by his older brother Albert.
He was a player for the inaugural Dream season and part of the second before getting injured and also played/coached for the Dream in two The Basketball Tournament, an event sponsored by ESPN where the winner takes home $2 million.
In both appearances, the Dream played against squads comprised of former Division I players, including a Syracuse alumni squad the second year.
Varacallo took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching/most rewarding thing is ... I care about the players, families and the school. Seeing the success of a player on and off the floor is extremely rewarding. Coaching at DuBois Central Catholic holds a special place in my heart and is a way of giving back to the school that gave me a great foundation in life.
I have learned to enjoy the journey of success and not just the destination. I love seeing hard work pay off for a team and the development of the steps in order to get to the next level.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Immediately after the last game of the season is the hardest thing because you know it’s the last time you have the privilege of coaching your seniors.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... A shoutout to my wife Andrea. After my 3rd year of coaching varsity I knew it was going to be a similar process of rebuilding the program as when I started in my first season. I remember discussing with my wife around whether or not I should give it up since it was going to be so much work while having a young family.
She said, “If you are coaching to only win basketball games, then you are doing it for the wrong reasons.” That helped motivate me and re-center my approach to coaching.
Building a winning culture and atmosphere is extremely important so that players take the confidence and skills learned with them the rest of their lives. However, it means nothing without the commitment to developing good husbands and fathers and people who make a positive impact on others in the community.
The Class of ’21 needed a coaching staff that believed in them and was willing to have their backs as they were developing into the team we saw on the floor this season. This made for an extremely rewarding and positive experience for those associated with the program.
My real job outside coaching is ... I work at Guardian Healthcare, which was founded by a man who believed in commitment to community and the importance of athletics as a path to growth and development, Mr. Frank Varischetti. Although I did not know Mr. Varischetti personally, I admire his legacy to this day as I focus on values of God, family, work and community.
My work has a unique understanding and promotes fundamentally similar principles as athletics. The same principles of relationships, TEAM first, and striving for goals outside of your comfort zone applies to areas of coaching and the workplace. It is an extremely challenging balance, especially during a pandemic, but it can be done. I am extremely grateful for both opportunities.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching are ... My whole family has been extremely supportive led by my mom. My dad influenced me to get back into basketball and specifically coaching. He always said that he didn’t believe I was done with basketball after high school and college. He had the vision to see what I could not at the time. I sure miss him every day.
I have also had a unique experience to work with my older brothers in the journey to bring Cardinal basketball back. Albert helped my first year as an assistant before working together and starting the DuBois Dream. Chris has watched and advised as well and always provides amazing insight as a former Tri-County Player of the Year.
I wanted to also give a special shoutout to my brother Matt, who did an amazing job this past season. He brought a confidence and energy to the team that was definitely needed. He is an unbelievable positive influence in the lives of our players. I want to nominate him for Coach of the Year.
Jim Sloan has been a great influence in our program inside and outside the gym by helping us to keep things in perspective. Also, a special thanks also to Jeremy Maurer and Rick Green for all of their help and support over the years.
Jude and Lisa Pfingstler have also been amazing resources and are always willing to offer advice and insight. They go out of their way to ensure the success of our program and athletes. Tom Calliari has also been a great influence in my life.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Two games stand out.
First is the game this year against Clarion (2021 D-9 Class A champs) where Harrison Starr made the three-quarter court buzzer beater to win by 1. The play made ESPN SportsCenter as the #No. 2 play. Right before that moment, Coach Matt mentioned about the 2003 Cardiac Cardinals and how they hit four buzzer beaters that season, and how we will get it done.
Second is the game where Justin Miknis broke the school scoring record (Feb. 5, 2019 at Curwensville). This was an amazing individual and team accomplishment. Justin was great in deferring to Brandon Walker to score 24 points in the first half that game and letting the record come in the flow of the game. There was a true commitment to team basketball that season.
What I respect most is that Justin and Harrison were the exact same kids the next day in school and at practice.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... to spend time with my wife Andrea and my kids (Dominic 4, Michael 3, Lucia 2). My son Dominic is starting to develop a love for the game and also likes to play “basketball video games” (NBA 2k). It is exciting to experience these moments around the game with him as his father.
Is there anything else about yourself people might find interesting ... I am one of six siblings: Natalie, Chris, Matt, Albert, myself and Tricia.
Also, my wife Andrea and I are expecting our fourth child next week. Andrea also has been able to graduate from the Penn State law school over these past four years and sit for the PA Bar Exam. I am proud of her and all of her accomplishments.