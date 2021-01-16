DuBOIS — Everyone who coaches has a story about how they got started, and those reasons or moments often run the gamut in regards to why they decided to get involved with the profession.
For DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball coach Jordan Hoover, that moment came in the form of an unexpected phone call from his high school basketball coach Mike Nesbit when Hoover was still in college at Clarion University.
Nesbit, who was still the boys coach at DCC at the time, called Hoover to see if he was interested in coaching at his alma mater (DCC). Hoover, who also played football in high school, was quick to accept the offer and became the Cardinals 7th grade coach despite still being in college.
Fast forward 15 years, and coaching is now the only full-time profession Hoover knows. In between, he has coached at all levels on the court between DCC and DuBois, including being an assistant at the varsity level for Nesbit for both the boys and girls program’s at DCC.
When Nesbit stepped away from the Lady Cardinals program following the 2016-17 season, the school promoted Hoover from assistant to head coach. Hoover, now in his fourth year guiding the DCC girls program, has amassed an overall record of 27-40 through his first three full seasons. However, he is 21-9 in AML game.
The Lady Cardinals are off to a 1-1 start this year, losing to Class 3A power Punxsutawney (67-18) and bearing Eisenhower (54-30) Thursday night.
Hoover added a second varsity sport to his coaching resume this past fall, as he joined the staff of new Brockway football Jake Heigel as a defensive assistant. Hoover played defensive back for the Rovers in high school through the schools’ co-op on the sport, which remains in place today.
Hoover took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... It is without a doubt the relationship-building aspect of coaching. Years ago, upon losing a senior class that had five starters, one of the girls said to me, “You may have sons of your own, but now you also gain five daughters.”
I think I have a lot of former players that know how much I care about them. Watching them grow and advance through various stages of life is enjoyable. I also enjoy the lifetime friendships I have formed with other area coaches.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Saying goodbye to seniors in incredibly difficult. I think there is a tendency for coaches to say, “There’s always next year.” I always try to stay mindful that this is not always the case for the kids. Many of those seniors leave the floor and will never play again.
It’s a difficult emotional thing to deal with. You spend a year cultivating an environment of optimism, competition, and you feel like some of those kids would run through a brick wall for you. You just hope you did everything you possibly could to make them a better player and person.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... I think when I reflect on it, I have enjoyed every season I have coached so much. I love the process and talk a lot about improving and just getting better every day. The emotional highs of sports are something you really cannot duplicate anywhere else.
My real job off the court is ... Years ago, I gave up a teaching job to become a stay at home dad of three boys. This is the most challenging and rewarding thing I have ever done. It is hard to juggle the two because there are a lot of sacrifices my wife has to make when I am putting in coaching hours, and I am grateful for this.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I have been lucky to have been around a lot of knowledgeable basketball coaches and have tried to take elements that they have done with me. I have had many great influences — Scott Creighton, Greg Lonesky, and many more.
However, my closest mentor and the person that literally got me into coaching was Mike Nesbit, who was my varsity basketball coach at DCC. We had developed such a close relationship as a coach and player, and he called me my freshman year at college and basically asked if I wanted to coach.
I believe I said yes right away and just like, that I was coaching my own 7th grade boys team. He entrusted me with a lot of responsibility for a young kid, and I spent my entire college career (Clarion) driving back and forth to DCC to coach. It was awesome and a lot of my philosophies are closely related to his in terms of how he treated players and built programs.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I have an entire week.
My first year as head coach, we played at Bradford on a Monday and won 41-40 when they missed an 18-footer at the buzzer. Then, we played at Brockway on Wednesday and won in overtime.
Friday was the night that sticks out, though. We played Ridgway, and they had an outstanding player foul out and we couldn’t extend our lead. I was frustrated that we just didn’t seem to do anything right. I drew up a play for the final shot. The girls completely panicked and didn’t execute what I drew up, but somehow we managed to bank in a deep 2 for a buzzer-beating win.
Those three games that week all could have been won or lost on the final shot. It was one of the most unique weeks I have experienced in my career.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... It’s made me a little more sympathetic. I truly feel bad that all these kids are dealing with obstacles out of their control. When I see empty stands and how their mental state is impacted by uncertainty, my heart sinks.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I’m an avid fly fisherman. If I’m not coaching sports, you are likely to find me outside with my boys passing on my passion for the outdoors.