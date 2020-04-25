You would be hard pressed to find someone who loves baseball more than current DuBois Area High School head coach Todd Stiner, who has been involved in the sports — as a player or coach — for most of his life.
Stiner is a 1990 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, where he played for the legendary Sid Lansberry, who is in his 47th year as the head coach of the Bison. Stiner was a two-time Central Penn League All-Star at second base. He went on to play collegiately at Lock Haven University.
It didn’t take Stiner long to get into coaching from there. He served as an assistant for three years with the old Lock Haven-Clearfeld campus baseball team and has coached high school baseball for 24 years. He has been a head coach for 20 of those seasons, compiling a career record of 201-187-1.
Stiner’s first head coaching job was at Punxsutawney, where he guided the Chucks for three season (2000-02). He made the move to DuBois in 2003 where he served as assistant coach to Larry Mamula and was the Beavers’ JV coach.
He took over DuBois’ varsity program in 2004 and has led the Beavers’ program for 17 years now. He went 25-36 during his time at Punxsy and sports a 176-151 record at DuBois.
Stiner, who has also coached high school football for 10 years as an assistant, took the time to answer a few questions for the first installment of our new series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... to give the players/students the same experience that I once had and to use baseball as a way to teach lessons in life. The most rewarding part is to see these kids mature into young men. To see them have success on and off the field makes it all worth it.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... making adjustments to the times. When I first started coaching in the 90s, sports was everything. Today it seems to fall further and further back on the priority list. Finding players who are willing to make a full commitment have been hard to find lately.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... especially with the changing times is coaching gives you a unique opportunity to reach players and be a part of their success. I always want to be available for the players and their needs whether it be on the field or off.
My real job off the diamond is ... health/physical education and driver/safety education teacher at the DuBois Area School District. Luckily for me, I am on the same schedule with the students so coaching while being a teacher works perfectly.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... Sid Lansberry was definitely a great mentor for me. I played for him and coached for him. He taught me everything I know about the great sport of baseball and a lot about life. Dr. Ken Cox was a teacher and coach of mine in college. He instilled discipline and confidence in me that I have carried throughout my career.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... the 2014 season, and not just because we had a great record and went far into the playoffs, but because the kids played for each other. They were a true team, and everyone of them was on board with the same goals.
The game that stands out was a District 6/9 semifinal game against State College in 2011. State College beat us by 10 runs in the regular season. We had to play State College on their home field and we won 3-2. In my opinion, we played the perfect game, executing in every aspect of the game. No one gave us a chance, but the players believed in themselves. We used this momentum to knock off Central Mountain in the finals. They were 20-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state, and their only loss was to State College earlier in the year.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... to say thank you to all the players who gave all they had to the sports I coached and to all the parents who were supportive to the program I was involved in. I also want to thank the DuBois School District for giving me the opportunity to continue to do what I love.