DuBOIS — From the time he he was young, basketball has always been a big part of Dave Bennett’s life, so it should come as no surprise he eventually got into coaching and has spent nearly two decades giving back to the sport that has given him so much.
Bennett’s younger days were spent playing in arguably the most successful basketball program in District 9 history at Elk County Catholic for long-time Crusaders coach Aaron Straub.
After graduating from Penn State with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1999, Bennett eventually got into coaching but took a different route than most.
His first head coaching position actually came at the collegiate level in 2006 with the men’s program at Penn State DuBois. He guided the Lions for eight seasons, amassing a record of 130-94. He led PSU-DuBois to PSUAC conference titles in 2007 and 2012 — the only two conference crowns in program history.
The Lions qualified for the USCAA National Tournament four times under Bennett, reaching the national title game in 2007 and national semifinals in 2010. He coached six USCAA All-Americans, six other Honorable Mention All-Americans, as well as 30 Academic All-Conference honorees while at PSU-DuBois.
Bennett made the decision to leave Penn State DuBois after the 2013-14 season and became the head coach at Brockway later that year. He coached the Rovers for two seasons, compiling a 22-28 record.
Brockway went 10-14 his first season and reached the District 9 Class AA semifinals despite starting the season 1-10. In his final season at Brockway, the Rovers were 12-14 and finished as the D-9 Class AA runner-up to earn a trip to the state playoffs.
During that same time between Penn State DuBois and Brockway, Bennett also created and ran Dave Bennett’s Elite Basketball Camp from 2007-15. He created speciality camps designed to improve fundamentals and skill level of high school players while also adding a youth camp for grades 1-9.
After leaving Brockway, Bennett spent two years as a volunteer coach for the Clarion University men’s program before he was lured back to the high school level at DuBois Area High School.
At the time of his hiring at DuBois in 2018, Bennett said, “If I was going to return to coaching at the high school level, DuBois was the only place I was interested in doing that at. This is a place I’ve always had an interest in (from afar), and I told myself if the opportunity to coach here became available under the right circumstances, I would apply. The position came open, and I felt those circumstances were right at this time.”
Since taking the DuBois job prior to the 2018-19 season, Bennett has wasted little time turning around a Beavers program that had endured through ??? losing season prior to his arrival.
DuBois is 34-13 in Bennett’s two seasons at the helm, including 19-4 a year ago. Those 19 wins were the most by a Beavers since the 1999-2000 squad also finished with 19 victories and earned Bennett Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year honors. He is just the third DuBois coach to garner the honor and first since 1998 (Cory Hand).
Bennett is currently waiting to begin his third season the Beavers’ bench with winter sports currently on hold until at least Jan. 4 by order of Gov. Tom Wolf.
Bennett, who has been involved in coaching for 19 years overall (13 as a head coach), took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... because I love the game. The most rewarding part of coaching forming relationships with players and our coaching staff, then working together to achieve a common goal. It is also very rewarding to see some young men develop a passion for hard work that ultimately leads to individual success.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... I wouldn’t say that there is anything “hard” about coaching. It certainly is not easy to win, and each year/team presents its own challenges. Ultimately, if you enjoy the challenge and building new relationships along the way, coaching is a true privilege that we are fortunate to do.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... the players. I have been blessed to work with many outstanding young men and form long term relationships with them. I also enjoy the process of building a program and seeing people within the program work together to maximize the potential of team.
My real job off the court is ... In addition to coaching, I am the Plant Manager for NAC Carbon Products, Inc. in Punxsutawney. Juggling my professional career, coaching career and family responsibilities can be challenging at times. The reason that I am able to make it all work is due to the support of my wife and children. My entire family is very invested in athletics and our basketball program, so that helps make coaching even more rewarding.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I wanted to get into coaching due to my love and passion for basketball. Since I started coaching, many people have helped me along the way. Two of my biggest mentors in coaching have been my father-in-law, Jim Pfingstler, and my high school coach, Coach Aaron Straub.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... When I was coaching at Penn State DuBois, we won the PSUAC Conference Championship and played in the USCAA National Championship game, so that season was very memorable and special.
My first two seasons at DuBois Area have also been very memorable. The first year our senior class completely bought in to our program and set the tone for how we do things. In year No. 2, we were able to have one of the best regular seasons in school history, and our players set the standard with their incredible commitment and work ethic.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... Coaching during the COVID pandemic has not changed my coaching style, but it has altered my view and perspective on things. When I was younger, I probably put too much of a premium on winning games.
Although I am still extremely competitive, this pandemic has made me think more about the process and the importance of each moment. These kids have sacrificed so much already. I see how hard our players work, the amount of preparation they put into the season, and then I witnessed their disappointment last Thursday when the season got shutdown.
Without question, the most important thing for this season would be seeing our players have the opportunity to compete and enjoy the shared experiences with their teammates.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... spending time with my family.