DuBOIS — A fresh face and new perspective at the head coach position can often times do wonders for a sports program, and that has certainly been the case for the DuBois girls basketball team with Keith Kriner at the helm.
It wasn’t all roses for Kriner at first, though, after inheriting a Lady Beaver program that saw its share of struggles through the 2000s and early 2010s.
In fact, when Kriner was hired prior to the 2015-16 season the girls basketball team had the longest playoff victory drought of all the major sports teams at DuBois. He also was the team’s third head coach in four years.
Kriner led DuBois to a 10-13 record that first season, earning the Lady Beavers a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2010. DuBois lost that District 8-9 Class 4A PIAA play-in game to Obama Academy, 68-33.
That record was an improvement from the 8-14 mark DuBois had the year prior, but the school board still the made the decision in the offseason (in May) not to rehire Kriner (5-3 vote) despite that recommendation being made by the athletic director and principal at the time.
Kriner and his supporters attended and spoke at the board’s work session the ensuing month, which made the board reconsider their decision. A week later, the board put rehiring Kriner to a second vote at it’s regular June meeting, and it was approved by a 4-3 vote.
The complete 180 in the board’s decision has proven to be the right call as Kriner has now led the Lady Beavers to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and posted a winning record in three of those five years. The team’s high-water mark was 15-8 in the 2017-18 season that ended at the hands of Hollidaysburg in its playoff opener.
DuBois also had an All-State player in 2017 when Lady Beaver Ashley Hallowell was voted to the Class 5A Third Team by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers. Hallowell was just the third Lady Beaver to receive All-State honors, joining Amy Kessler and Suzie (Baird) Sullivan, who were both honorable mention selections in 1988 and 1990, respectively.
Kriner was named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year in 2017 as well when the team went 13-10 and earned its first home in more than two decades, a contest they lost to Bellefonte, 48-43. He is just one of two Lady Beaver coaches to ever win the award.
The program finally got over that hurdle of not winning a playoff game in 2019, when the Lady Beavers beat Bellefonte, 45-40, in a District 6-8-9 Class 5A quarterfinal game on their home court. The playoff victory was the program’s first since a 42-39 triumph against Punxsutawney in the 1995 District 9 Class 4A championship game.
DuBois also beat Bellefonte, 46-43, in last year’s District 6-8-9 Class 5A quarterfinals before its season ended at the hands of Hollidaysburg for the third straight year and fourth time in five years.
The Lady Beavers are currently 5-4 this season as they try to navigate finding games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — putting Kriner’s current career record with the program at 67-58.
While the girls job at his high school alma mater was his first varsity head coaching position, Kriner has been coaching sports in the DuBois area since the mid-1990s.
Kriner spent two years as DuBois’ 9th grade boys basketball team (2006-07 & 2007-08) and in the past has coached T-Ball, Little League, midget football, basketball, soccer and middle school basketball and softball.
He also is an umpire for the DuBois Little League.
Kriner took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching/most rewarding thing is ... watching the girls improve and knowing that the lessons they are learning about hard work, discipline and trusting your teammates equates to success both on the court and in life.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The most challenging thing about coaching girls (after raising 3 boys) is learning to balance the intensity and emotion of the game. I have learned a lot from the girls, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. When this year ends, it will be tough because this group of seniors came up through with me from when I started, and it will hard to see them go!
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... The love of the game and the enjoyment of teaching the girls about basketball. Also, I have a great coaching staff who are all very devoted to the program. I can’t thank them enough.
My real job outside coaching is ... I work for PennDOT as a bridge designer. My job allows me a lot of freedom, but basketball does require myself (and my coaches) to invest long hours in order to make the team more successful. From open gyms, to the Y league, team camps, practice and watching film, it keeps us really busy.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I enjoy each and every game, and the challenges and rewards they present. So far, I would say when we won our first playoff game (first one in 24 years). The girls were so excited about it because it was a big accomplishment for them and girls basketball at DuBois. The coaches were just along for the ride and glad to be part of it.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... Due to COVID, we are very diligent about keeping the girls safe and protected. We even took a team picture this year with the girls wearing their masks. As far as coaching, my staff and I have stayed focused and our approach is still basically the same. We unfortunately did not get to attend our team camp this year but still ran open gyms through the summer to keep the girls playing.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I like to spend time with my wife Lori and our family. Our new granddaughter has me wrapped around her finger. We are fortunate to have all three sons living and working locally, so we get to see them frequently. When I get a chance I also like to go hunting. That’s my relaxation time, which I need from time to time.
Is there anything else about yourself people might find interesting ... I am woodworker when I get the chance. I have made many things but right now with the popularity of my cornhole boards, have quite a few orders to fill.