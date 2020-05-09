When you talk DuBois High School sports, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who bleeds “black and red” more than Scott Sullivan, a 1984 DAHS grad who has gone on to serve the school as a coach and teacher for more than three decades.
Sullivan is the longest-tenured coach at DAHS, having served in that capacity for 32 years. Prior to that, he was a three-sport athlete for the Beavers who competed in cross country, basketball and track and field.
He was the D-9 individual champion in cross country in 1983 as a senior and helped the Beavers win back-to-back team titles (1982-83). He won six District 9 gold medals in track and field — three in the 800, three in 3,200 relay — while helping DuBois to three straight D-9 team crowns (1981-83).
Sullivan, who also was a two-time lettermen in basketball, went on to run both cross country and track and field at Slippery Rock University (1984-88).
Sullivan, a phys ed teacher, returned to his alma mater in 1989 and restarted DuBois’ cross country program, which had been disbanded for a couple years. He was the head coach of both the boys and girls teams for 21 years before retiring from the position in 2009, with the Lady Beavers going 12-1 in that final season.
He coached three All-State runners during that time — Eddie Adamson (1993), DAHS Hall of Fame runner Daria Diaz (1996) and Bud Plazinski (2008).
Sullivan also was hired as an assistant coach for girls track and field in 1989 and held that title until he was named Lady Beavers head coach in 1996 — a position he still holds today 25 years later. And, he has certainly guided the girls team to some lofty accomplishments in his two and half decades at the helm.
The Lady Beavers have won nine District 9 Class AAA team titles, including a stretch of eight in nine years from 2008-16. The team also has had nine undefeated seasons, most of which came during a stretch that became known as “The Streak” when the Lady Beavers won 75 straight dual meets from 2008-2016.
Sullivan, who sports an impressive career record of 165-47, has coached nine James Manners Award Winners (MVP of the D-9 Championships) and has watched as the school records in all 18 events in the sport have been broken since he became head coach.
He has also been a PIAA basketball official for 31 years (1990-present) and worked two state championship games. Sullivan is married to DAHS graduate Suzie (Baird) Sullivan, and the two have a 10-year-old son Brett Scott Sullivan.
Sullivan took the time to answer a few questions about himself for our new series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I was lucky enough to have had an incredible high school experience at DuBois Area. Athletics literally shaped my life and led me to becoming a physical education teacher, coach and PIAA basketball official. I honestly cannot imagine myself doing anything else. I’ve been a lifelong resident of DuBois for 54 years and have been a part of so many great things in athletics, as an athlete, coach and official.
As my career gets closer to the end, I really see myself striving to help student-athletes achieve the best possible successes they can while reaching their potential. I try everyday to instill in my students and athletes the importance that fitness and a healthy lifestyle can play in their life. I enjoy coaching because it lets me give back to my student-athletes many of the positive experiences I had.
The sports I coach(ed) are team sports, but athletes also compete as individuals. It’s a unique situation where you can be 0-10 as a team but still be a District 9 Champion or PIAA state medal winner. We stress to our student-athletes that the training and success they achieve now are setting them up for success later in life.
A lot of life’s lessons can be taught through athletics and track & field. The phrase, “Hard work, works!” comes to mind. It’s very gratifying to see an athlete giving 100% while training hard and then leave it all on the field to be rewarded with a D-9 Championship or state medal. I really do believe that those life lessons stick with our kids as they go off to college or on to the next chapter in their lives. There is nothing more rewarding than to have a former student-athlete come back years later and thank you and your coaching staff for pushing them and being a part of their success.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... It’s no secret if you want to do this job, and do it well, you better be willing to make the time commitment. I can only imagine how many hours I have invested into coaching two sports and officiating PIAA basketball the past 32 years.
I’m lucky to have a very understanding wife that knows how important athletics are to me. Suzie was a multi-sport athlete at DAHS and played college basketball at Lock Haven University. She has also coached at the collegiate level and at DAHS, so she understands the time commitment needed to do the job well.
We have a 10-year-old son, Brett Scott, who is also very active in athletics. It can sometimes be challenging juggling everyone’s schedule, but with both of our backgrounds, there is no way we are going to short-change that opportunity for him.
The second hardest part of coaching is getting today’s student-athletes to understand you only get four short years of a high school career and it’s gone forever. We (as a school) lose a ton of potential great athletes because they have a job and cannot make the time commitment to athletics. As coaches, I think we have all tweaked our team rules to allow the athletes to juggle a part-time job and sports at the same time. It’s sad how many students miss out on interscholastic athletics because of a cell phone bill or car payment.
My real job off the track is ... You cannot have a better “real” job than a phys ed teacher when it comes to being a track coach. I won’t lie, I have taken full advantage of this over the years and it has paid off dearly. I am literally recruiting every class I teach. If we are playing a game and I see someone run, jump or throw something well, I will make the comment, great job, you should be doing that for our track team.
It’s a standing joke with some of my students when I make that comment, they stop me mid-sentence and say, ‘Sully, I’m not coming out for track.’ It’s all a numbers game, I may only get one new athlete out of 100 tries. but that’s still one more than we would have had.
It’s actually a win-win even if they don’t take me up on the track offer. The worst thing that can happen is I get to give a student a complement during class. Some students think it’s pretty cool for the track coach to call them out and praise them in front of the class.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... Like I mentioned before, I had an awesome high school experience, and there were a handful of special people that made that possible. My high school cross country coach was Dana Smith. He was a master motivator and very dedicated coach that pushed us very hard. I still to this day use some of his motivation techniques with my student-athletes.
The late DAHS Hall of Fame coach Herm Wertz was my track coach. He may be most remembered for his coaching success on the football field but trust me, he was the ultimate track and field coach that could break down and coach all 18 events and help his athletes reach their potential. I learned a lot of valuable information from him, not only as an athlete but I was lucky enough to have coached with him at the end of his career.
My 30+ years of teaching and coaching almost never happened. It wasn’t until my last day of school my senior year that my basketball coach, Roger Collins, asked me what I was going to do at Slippery Rock. I said jokingly, ‘I’m going to run cross country and track.’ He laughed and said, ‘that’s great Sully but what are you going to major in?’
I told him, I have no idea. He told me, you should go to school to be a health and phys ed teacher and then you could coach as well. We still laugh about that conversation today but as it turns out, he gave me some pretty darn good advice that day back in 1984.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Obviously, every District 9 championship team was special. Every one of those teams had its own success story to tell, but if I had to pick a couple that were extra special, it would be these two seasons:
The first one was in 2001. We had the first undefeated team in school history (10-0) and won our first D-9 Team Championship in nearly 20 years. The year was highlighted by a huge upset win over Altoona, also the first in school history.
That was back when we ran at Mansell Stadium on that little 4 lane track. We finished the meet under the lights and had to win the last event (mile relay) to win the meet. We had three girls all run their career best split and we held them off for the upset victory. That will always be the moment that I remember thinking we put DuBois Area back on the map in track & field.
The second season that has special meaning to me was in 2012. We had just won four consecutive D-9 Team titles and went undefeated all four years. A lot of people thought we just had one really good class of athletes that we rode for four years. So, winning that 5th consecutive championship and being undefeated again really gave my staff and I something to be proud of. That fifth consecutive championship really validated our program for our staff and athletes.
It was years in the making and was definitely a collaborative effort by all coaches and an incredible group of young ladies. I want to make it very clear that none of this success would have been possible without the many great assistant coaches I have had over the years There are too many to name them all, but I need to mention one in particular as he has been my most tenured assistant coach (14 years). Coach Justin Marshall has played a huge role in our program’s success and he deserves a lot of credit for the contributions he has made.
I also want to be sure to thank all of our former student-athletes for their dedication to DAHS and it’s track & field and cross country programs. They have accomplished so much, and there is a lot of “hardware” hanging on the walls at the high school to remind them of their success. I also want to thank all of the parents for their support of our programs and the countless hours of volunteering with the Booster Club that so many of them contributed.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... My heart really goes out to our senior class in this unprecedented pandemic. I would have never guessed in 100 years that something like COVID-19 would totally change everyone’s life. My message to them would be to use their energy to change the things they can control. We will get through this, and when it’s over, everyone needs to remember, no one is promised tomorrow. Train and compete like it’s your last competition — because you never know, it might be!
I’ve always been proud to be a teacher and coach in the DuBois Area School District and that pride has only increased during this difficult time as our new normal is “Stay-at-Home On-Line Learning.” We are one of the leading school districts in the entire state of PA with our Continuity of Education Plan. Wendy Benton and her administrative team deserve a lot of credit for accepting this challenge and providing our students the best education possible through these tough times.
It has not been easy for us as teachers (at the high school) but our administrators, Brian Weible and Chuck Pasternak, have done an amazing job preparing us, getting us up and running and helping to make the end of the school year as normal as possible for our student body with graduation, award ceremonies, etc.
I also want to thank Athletic Director Chuck Ferra for keeping all of our coaches together and up to date on District 9 and PIAA news releases. We have had some on-line Zoom conference calls with him and his athletic staff, and he has created a webpage to answer all of our questions and to keep us in the loop as to when we can all get back to doing what we really love …. coaching.