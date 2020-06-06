Denny Nosker has been shaping the lives of young people, both in the classroom and in sports, for more 33 years now.
And, chances are if you attended DuBois Area High School or played sports for or competed against the Beavers in the last 20-plus years you have interacted with Nosker in some fashion.
Nosker, currently the head coach of the DuBois varsity softball program and assistant coach for varsity wrestling, is a graduate of Lakeview High School in Mercer County.
He was a two-sport athlete at Lakeview, competing in wrestling and baseball.
“I consider myself an athlete, but not great mind you,” Nosker said. “I relate to the saying ‘a jack of all trades, but a master of none.’”
Nosker was latecomer to varsity sports back then, as be began wrestling his sophomore season and baseball as a junior.
After attending Clarion University, he got his first teaching job at Northern High School in Calvert County, Md. He spent seven years there and coached each of those years, including all seven with the wrestling program (3 as an assistant, final 4 as head coach). He also served as an assistant varsity baseball coach for one season and two years as an assistant softball coach.
Nosker then moved on to DuBois, which became home for him.
His first two years at DAHS, he served as an assistant junior high wrestling coach before moving up the varsity level as an assistant. He eventually took over as head coach when Rich Barron stepped and guided the Beaver matmen for five seasons.
Since leaving as head coach, Nosker has remained involved with the wrestling program at different times. He was the head junior high coach for two years and also served as an assistant for former head coach Luke Bundy for a season. Nosker returned to the varsity program this past season as an assistant for new head coach Ed Scott.
Nosker’s coaching goes well beyond wrestling since he came to DuBois, though, as he has coached softball at all levels — youth leagues, travel ball and up through high school.
He is currently in his second stint as the varsity softball coach and just saw his third season back halted after a couple weeks of practice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nosker led the Lady Beavers to a 14-8 record and a District 6/9 Class 5A title in his first year back in 2018 — a team that edged Central Mountain, 3-2, in the district finals. His daughter Molly was the winning pitcher that day.
DuBois went 11-10 in 2019 and saw its season come to an end at the hands of Central Mountain, 14-5, in a rematch in the district finals.
He also was head coach for three seasons back when Tom Kurts stepped away from the program.
Nosker, along with Sam Kirk, started the DuBois Middle School softball program in 2008 and served as head coach of that for five seasons. He also was junior varsity head coach for three years after that during the tenure of Rick McClelland.
Nosker has coached countless Little League, Little League All-Star and travel softball teams.
He really fell in love with softball during his time Maryland, where he played fast pitch softball.
“I got to travel around the United States playing ball, but more importantly, I got to play with guys who represented the USA in the Pan American games. In men’s fastpitch, that would be equivalent to the Olympics. I learned a lot about the game.”
Nosker took the time to answer a few other questions about himself for our series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I was always into sports as a kid and loved playing fast pitch softball as a young adult, so I knew I could give back to the kids whatever knowledge and leadership I had.
I can name a couple of favorite memories that I cherish. In wrestling, it was my 1994 team — we qualified eight kids for states in Maryland, and we ended up with two fourths and two second-place finishers and won the 3A/4A state title by a half of point. No one ever thought we could do that considering we had never scored a point at states until three years before that. A lot of happy tears were shed that night.
In softball, it was our 2018 team that won districts. Having your daughter be the winning pitcher in a nail biter of a game, and turning the inning ending double play to seal the title was emotional. I just thought of all the hours we had spent with those girls through Little League, All-Stars, travel ball, middle school, junior varsity and then varsity. It all was worth that memory.
Individually speaking in wrestling, it would be three wrestlers at DuBois that stand out. Luke Bundy winning in overtime his senior year to quailify for states, Zach Bussard losing 1-0 with 8 seconds to go in the regional consolation finals, and getting an escape and a takedown to earn his second trip to states, and finally Colin Cilladi placing third at districts to earn a trip to regionals. He (Cilladi) was an average wrestler, great person, and had a heart of a lion and his only goal was to make it to regionals. I think that is why we all coach.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... dealing with the disappointment in athletes when things don’t go as planned. It is tough to find the words when everything they worked for didn’t happen. I have never enjoyed having to make cuts in softball. As a coach you try and do what is best for the team, but sometimes that doesn’t go over well. That makes it difficult to coach when you hear negativity.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... knowing I can help athletes achieve their dreams. It is still a competition, so the thrill of winning. I used to say it kept me in shape, but that obviously isn’t working anymore as I get older.
My real job off the diamond is ... is teaching mathematics (at DuBois). I really don’t think I ever had to juggle coaching with teaching, they kind a go hand in hand.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I would have to say Coach Bob Bubb at Clarion University. When I went to Clarion, I was not good enough to wrestle D-I but loved the sport and wanted to be involved. My high school coach, Keith Miller, and my brother in law Dan Coon, both wrestled for Coach Bubb so I knew him, and he offered me a work study job with the program. I got to practice and go on all the trips and worked in the coaching office. I just knew I wanted to do this (coaching), and it took off from there.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I think I answered that above. I feel what might be the most rewarding experiences is when I hear from former athletes that I coached, and they thank you for everything you did for them. That makes it all worth it.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... I’m pretty boring. I grew up on my grandfather’s farm and wouldn’t trade that for anything. I think every kid ought to at least spend one summer working on a farm and learn to appreciate all the hard work that goes into where your food comes from. I feel it instilled a work ethic in me that drives me in my coaching career.