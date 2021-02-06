DuBOIS — Anyone who has ever competed in swimming knows it is a sport where bitter rivals in the pool often become good friends out of it because of the tight-knit “community” atmosphere created for all involved due to it often looked at as a secondary sport compared to more popular ones.
It also is a sport where competitors can truly experience varying degrees of success even if they don’t win an event, with teammates pushing each other to reach goals set — whether they are the personal, team, district or even state level when it comes to high school swimming.
Current DuBois Area High School coach Michael Gressler has been part of that “community” since he was a youth.
A 2002 DuBois graduate, Gressler was a four-year swimmer for the Beavers and won multiple District 9 League individual titles during his career in events like the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 IM. He also won multiple medals the District 6/9 Class AAA Regionals Championships, including a silver medal in the 50 free and bronze in the 100 free as a senior.
After high school, Gressler continued his career in the pool for Clarion University, where he swam for four years for the Golden Eagles. As a senior at CUP, he made “B” Finals of the 200 butterfly at the 2006 PSAC Championships and came away with a 12th-place finish.
Gressler’s love for the sport saw him stay involved in it after he graduated from Clarion University as he helped coach at the DuBois YMCA. A year later in 2007, Gressler took over as head coach of both the boys and girls swimming and diving teams at his high school alma mater.
He is now in his 13th year in charge of the two programs, doing his best to help each of swimmers achieve the goals they have set for themselves — no matter how big or small they may be.
Gressler has coached his share of state qualifers over the years and been lucky enough to see a select few of his athletes follow their goals, and dreams, all the way to earning honors at the PIAA Championships.
In his first year as head coach, Gressler watched Beaver Matt Bojalad earn his second honorable mention all-state certificate at Class AAA states in 2008 with his second straight 11th-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
A couple years later, Lady Beaver standout Kristin Day placed 10th in the Class AAA 1-meter diving as a senior in 2011 to earn herself an honorable mention all-state certificate, which goes to athletes who finish in 9th-16th place at states.
Auckie Fenstermacher did the same in 2015 when he placed 11th in the 200 freestyle to become the first DuBois swimmer to earn honors in the pool since Bojalad.
A year later in 2016, Gabi Wayne made history as a junior when she became DuBois’ first female swimmer to ever earn honors at the state meet. Wayne reached the consolation finals in the 200 free that year and came away with a 12th-place to capture an honorable mention all-state certificate.
Wayne added a second honorable mention all-state honor as a senior with a 13th-place finish in the 200 free as a senior. Fellow senior Andrew Canter also collected honorable mention all-state honors that year with a 12th-place finish in the 500 free on the boys’ side.
The one thing Gressler has yet to witness during his coaching career is a DuBois athlete bring home a medal (Top 8 finish) from the state championships. Only time will tell if that historic moment comes for the long-time coach.
Gressler took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching/most rewarding thing is ... Working with motivated people who want to achieve something. There is so much opportunity for success in this sport, no matter your ability level. Some just want to finish out a season or swim a certain event, others have wanted to go to the PIAA Championships or break a record.
No matter the goal they are motivated and are willing to do the work needed to achieve those goals. I’ve been very lucky to have coached and worked with some really great people over the years. It is a fun environment to be around. I do my best to keep the kids motivated, other times they keep me going.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The first is time away from my family. That is something I have struggled to balance in the past, and I keep working on maintaining that balance.
The second is finding a way to have athletes believe in themselves and their ability as much as I believe in them. Once someone starts to believe and sees success, everything becomes 10 times easier.
Finally, having to look at someone who has done everything I’ve asked of them and they’ve given their best, but it just wasn’t good enough to reach their goals. You hurt for them, you question what you could have done better for them. It’s tough.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... There’s always a new generation coming through the program with their own goals and motivations. There’s always something to look forward to going into a new season.
My real job outside coaching is ... I am a teacher (social studies) at DuBois High School. During the season, it can be tough to put in the time required for coaching while still doing everything I need for my students, but I’ve found ways to make it work.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... All of my previous coaches have influenced my coaching style today. I’ve also learned a lot from talking to other coaches in the area and beyond. There is a large community out there that is happy to share what they know. You just need to be willing to ask.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... There really isn’t one team or season that stands out among all of the others. Every team is unique in their goals and what happens during the season. Instead, I remember all of the different athletes during that time.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... It has reinforced the idea of taking nothing for granted and to go after every opportunity you are given. I like to remind kids that their worth goes beyond the sport and has everything to do with their character. T
he pandemic has revealed the character of these kids, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way they’ve handled things. They are a strong bunch.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... Relaxing at home with my family. I’ve become a bit of a runner over the past several years as well.