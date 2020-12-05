If you delve into the background of any great coach, you’ll find that the vast majority of them excel at their craft because the sport they teach has a greater meaning to them than just what happens between the lines on game day.
Jason Gustafson, currently the head coach of both the girls and boys volleyball programs at DuBois Area High School, is one of those people. Gustafson, a DuBois graduate, has only coached the sport at his alma mater and at all levels — from middle school (as a volunteer) up through varsity, including AAU youth teams (15U through 18U).
He has served as the girls varsity head coach for 12 years between two stints. He first led the Lady Beavers from 2001-03, then returned in 2012 and has since turned DuBois into one of the top programs in District 9, regardless of classification, while compiling a career record of 183-49.
Since his return, the Lady Beavers won three straight District 9 Class 3A titles from 2017-2019 — the program’s first D-9 crowns since 1999 — and made a fourth straight state playoff appearance this fall as the District 9 representative after no other Class 3A schools entered the postseason.
In a new-look PIAA playoffs because of COVID-19, the Lady Beavers played in the state semifinals for the first time in school history after receiving a forfeit in the quarterfinals when Conneaut Area couldn’t play because of COVID.
Gustafson’s coaching isn’t reserved just for the fall though, as he also is in his second stint as head coach of the boys program — in which he currently coaches his eldest son Landon.
This spring will be his ninth year as head coach (45-48 record) and fifth of his second tenure (2012-15, 2017-present). Gustafson has also served as an assistant for the boys over the years. DuBois is the lone D-9 school to offer boys volleyball.
Given his longevity in the sport, it should come as no surprise Gustafson fell in love with volleyball in his youth. However, he never played volleyball at the high school level as DuBois didn’t start its boys program until 1992, the year after Gustafson graduated.
He instead was a golfer and played basketball for the Beavers, picking up volleyball as a recreational sport his junior and seniors years. That led to an oppotunity never could have dreamed of a few years earlier.
“I learned from a friend and played as often as I could at a local church gym, in YMCA leagues, etc.,” said Gustafson. “Luckily, while playing in a rec tournament in Altoona, I was seen by a college coach. It was May of my senior year and I was already set to attend IUP. A couple weeks later, I got a phone call from the coach from St. Francis University (then College) and offered a scholarship.”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Gustafson signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at St. Francis and wound up a four-year starter, serving as a team captain for two of those years. He won a conference championship and was named to a couple all-tournament teams.
“The chance to compete at that level was the best experience of my playing career, and one of the best in my life,” said Gustafson. “It was a tremendous honor playing in Rec Hall against the ‘94 team that won Penn State’s first men’s national championship.
“In addition, we played at St. Johns Arena (Ohio State) and the Golden Dome (Rutgers), but the most memorable was competing at the U.S. Naval Academy. The environment, it’s tradition and the history of that place was unforgettable.”
After his college days, Gustafson returned to coach at his alma mater as a way to give back to a sport that got him through one of the toughest times of his life — the passing of his father while he was still in high school.
Gustafson took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I choose to coach for a few reasons.
First, it’s about growing the game. Volleyball is rising in popularity, but not in this area just yet. I hope our work will impact that. Volleyball has provided me with so many opportunities in my life. My dad passed away when I was the same age as many of my players, and volleyball filled a void for me. I truly love this game and I hope to pass that on to these kids. I feel an overwhelming and maybe strange obligation to give back to the game of volleyball for everything that it’s done for me.
People often ask me about the amount of time I spend with my team. And I admit, it is a sacrifice when it comes to my family. I will never forget hearing Roger Collins say during a coaches meeting, ‘you will always regret missing an opportunity with your own children, if you’re in the gym helping a player with their free throws.’” He was a great coach for DuBois.
I’ve told myself that I need to have a balance. At times I’ve done a good job, and other times I have not. But, I also feel there is a level of commitment that a coach has to make to his/her team, if the goal is a successful program and players. Between my work and coaching, I do want my boys to understand what making a commitment to something means. They also need to know, success isn’t handed to you on a platter ... it requires work.
Another reason for coaching would be a feeling of accomplishment. I enjoy seeing the players begin a new sport and work at learning new skills. The progression a player goes through from learning the basics, to more complex skills and ultimately increasing their IQ for the game. It’s a progression that’s observable and tangible for a coach. These are kids, and it’s amazing how quickly they learn and through hard work see themselves improve. And I see their confidence grow.
Last, I’ve had some really good coaches work with me over the years (Craig Avery, Brooks Carr, Don Mowrey and Tom Hibbert are a few). I’ve really enjoyed coaching with these guys, and I appreciate the mutual investment we make in the players. Together we get to enjoy the team’s successes. And, we’ve grown to be good friends as well.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... For me, it’s helping players understand their role on the team. And, instilling the importance of every player to the success of the team, regardless whether they are a starter or not.
What I acknowledge is some of the best players I’ve had on my team over the years weren’t starters. They were hard working, respectful kids with a great attitude and a genuine care for their teammates. These players are the ones who knew their role and embraced it.
We’ve talked to our team about a quote from an NBA coach, Brad Stevens who said, ‘How good can you expect your team to be, if your best player isn’t your best teammate?’” And, it’s so true.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... The challenge of building a successful team. It’s a detailed process that takes persistent work. As a former athlete, you never lose the want and desire to compete, just the physical ability to do it. Coaching is that outlet for me.
And, I get to coach my son on the boys team. It’s tough to coach your own child, but I’m thankful I get to be there to see him play and be a part of it.
My real job off the court is ... I’ve worked for Walmart for nearly 20 years in various roles. Currently, I’m the HR Manager at the Distribution Center in Woodland. It can be a challenge managing both work and coaching. I do use a few vacation days here and there to make it all work out.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... Don Mowrey and Dan Muir, both former volleyball coaches for DuBois, who gave me the opportunity to grow my passion for the game. As a young person, I attended their practices and spent as much time in the gym as possible. Don was a father figure to me, after the passing of my dad. I have a tremendous respect and appreciation for both of them.
Today, my coaching mentor is Mike Hogan. He just retired after coaching for 30 years at Northern Cambria. His teams have played in six state championship matches winning four state titles, along with countless league and district championships. He has four children, three of which played volleyball at the Division 1 level.
He’s taught me that your players are ready for any challenge you put in front of them, especially the ones you think they can’t handle. He was a captain for the Penn State men’s volleyball team during his time there. And, he’s been a great friend.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I don’t necessarily have a favorite team. I have several teams that have had great success, and I’m very proud of each one. I can say I have matches that stand out to me. Let’s just say, we have a pretty good streak going against Punxsy!
I do feel that despite the good seasons we’ve had in the recent past, the best one is still ahead of us. I am excited for and look forward to the next few years. But, most importantly, I remember so many great players that I’ve had and think of them quite often.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... Aside from the guidelines we’ve had to follow, I’d say no. COVID or not, the expectations stay the same — have fun, work hard and give a better effort than the person next to you and more than you gave the day before. But, kids are different these days. In the past, you may not play because you were playing poorly, or someone was better. So, you’d get in there and work harder.
Today, the answer to that problem is to quit. Coaches have to be flexible and meet kids in the middle, when you can. That doesn’t mean you give in and change the rules, but you do need to bend. Explaining the “why” is more important than ever. And hey, we do listen to some music here and there during our practices.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... family. I am married and have two boys (Landon 17, Lucas 4). My wife is unbelievably supportive of my coaching commitments and very patient as seasons can drag on. I appreciate her and I am very thankful for her support. I also enjoy playing golf with my son Landon.