ST. MARYS —When you look at the great coaches in sports, one thing becomes evident — there is no singular “right” answer as to how they came to be revered in that manner.
Some are humble and let the success of their athletes or teams speak for them, while others aren’t afraid to talk about that success or what part they played in it. In the end, both ways often work for a coach to mold successful athletes or teams — and the “philosophy” of how they got there often times comes down to the personality of the individual coach.
W.J. Fernan, who has been coaching at Elk County Catholic for more than two decades, is one who defintely falls in the former category and likes to stay in the wings so to speak when his athletes or teams enjoy success.
“I have always been a big proponent of John Wooden’s definition of success,” Fernan said. “Success is peace of mind that is the direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming,” along with Michael Korda’s wisdom that “Success has always been easy to measure. It is the distance between one’s origins and one’s final achievement.”
“Our focus has always been on becoming our best, on reaching our potential, on controlling the things we can control and on internal comparisons rather than external comparisons.”
Fernan, an ECC graduate, began coaching junior high boys basketball and track and field 24 years ago at his alma mater and added cross country to his coaching resume the following fall. He has been ECC’s head cross country coach for 20 years now and took over the track program as head coach four years ago. He also is a varsity basketball assistant.
While team scores are kept in cross country and track and field, they are often times sports where coaches don’t keep up with those records because they are more focused on the progress and improvement of each individual athlete. Fernan is one of those coaches, despite all the success both programs have enjoyed during his tenure as an assistant and head coach.
“I really don’t know what the records of the teams I’ve coached have been,” he said. “I’m sure many of the athletes could tell you, and I know those athletes have also fought to do and become their best.
“I think those of us who are competitive are always going to strive to win, but that other scorecard sometimes gets lost when our primary focus is on wins and losses. We don’t want to lose sight of the bigger picture of who we are becoming in this process. So, we don’t really discuss wins and losses.”
Fernan was an athlete himself for the Crusaders when the school was still known as Elk County Christian. It was then that some of coaching traits and philosophies began when he played both golf and boys basketball for legendary coach Aaron Straub, who still guides the boys basketball program today. He also played tennis for a year in high school.
Fernan took the time to answer a few other questions about himself for our series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I couldn’t have verbalized it at the time, but I started coaching — and teaching for that matter — to give back to the experiences that had given me so much. As an introverted and shy kid, athletics were my social and emotional outlets.
Athletics allowed me to lead a much fuller and much richer life than I would have without them. I coach because I want others to have these experiences, as well. I want others to realize that we are all capable of so much more than we think as individuals and even more so collectively — and not just athletes but as people.
To me, the most rewarding aspect of coaching is watching self-imposed limits and walls dissolve and witnessing young people discovering and sharing the beauty and strength that reside within them and among them.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The hardest aspect of coaching for me is the opposite side of that coin –counteracting all of the forces that seem to prevent people from blooming: all of those forces that promote comfort as a highly desired goal, instant gratification, a focus on the external, and differentiating ourselves from one another.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... There are numerous reasons I continue to coach. Foremost among them are the young ladies and gentlemen whose efforts inspire me daily to be a better coach and a better person.
Every year, every season is a new journey that reveals itself as it progresses. Those journeys oftentimes take twists and turns that are difficult, but they also continue to teach about what it is to be human and display how brightly the human spirit can shine.
My real job outside coaching is ... a high school math, business, and technology teacher (at ECC); so, in many ways it is much easier for me to juggle my coaching schedule with my job than it is for many coaches. Of course, the school is also quite supportive of the coaching schedule and has, for many years, made sure my teaching schedule is somewhat conducive to all of the early release times that I have had throughout the year.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I have been infinitely blessed in terms of coaching mentors and role models. Coach Aaron Straub was quite influential in getting me to consider coaching as he always invited me to help out at the Crusader Basketball Clinic every summer throughout my college years. He has been inspiring me and mentoring me since the mid-80’s and continues to do so.
Former Crusader Head Track and Field Coaches John Schneider and Jim Wortman have also shared with me a bounty of wisdom and knowledge and have influenced my coaching philosophy and practice heavily, as has Tony Breindel under whom I served as a junior high basketball assistant for 22 years.
My first coach, Pat Fleming, and the first — and only — cross country coach I served under, Steve Dietz, have also served as mentors.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... My mind is full of memories of all of the athletes who I have been privileged to coach. Many of those memories involve, as ABC’s Wide World of Sports said in days gone by, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”
Some of those victories and defeats were small and took place on a quiet court or a field in the middle of nowhere and some were colossal and witnessed by thousands of fans. I suppose I’ve learned to appreciate all of the athletes and all of the events — big and small — and take a step back every once in a while and see how these people and events have helped to shape their own lives and the lives of the people around them, including my own.
I suppose I consider everyone I’ve ever coached, and anyone I’ve ever coached against for that matter, as a part of the same team and we are all participating in one big season... life. I am thankful for each and every athlete I have coached and for experiences they have created for their teammates and for those who have followed in their footsteps.