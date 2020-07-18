ST. MARYS — The Tri-County Area is filled with veteran football coaches who have coached at all levels, and Elk County Catholic’s Tony Gerg is among that fraternity.
Gerg, and ECC alum, is entering his eighth year as the Crusaders’ varsity head coach. However, his coaching resume on the gridiron started well before that — 23 years ago to be exact.
He got his start at St. Marys in 1997 under Chris DeVivio.
“There was an ad in the paper, and I was looking for a challenge in my life, so I responded,” said Gerg. “It took a couple tries, but they finally contacted me back. It was a great staff. In fact, two of them still coach today, which are Mark Heindl and Tony Defillipi.
“The next year I helped Scott Brown in a limited capacity, then jumped over to ECC. I coached there under Joe Schlimm, and I took a break after a year coaching under Joe Renwick. My kids were little so coaching was on and off at times.”
Gerg got back into coaching when Schlimm took over St. Marys’ varsity program, then moved back over to ECC to be an assistant for head coach Travis Skrzypek.
“I got quite an education working under so many head coaches,” said Gerg. “My opportunity to become a head coach came in 2013, and I have been doing it ever since.”
That opportunity came at at his alma mater when Skrzypek’s duties at his full-time job forced him to step down. He and Gerg basically swapped positions for the 2012 season, with Gerg becoming head coach and Skrzypek an assistant.
The transition wasn’t necessarily a smooth one, as the coaching change came just two weeks before the season. On top of that, Gerg took over a program that had just lost 13 seniors to graduation from a team that went 8-3.
That first season proved to be a struggle, with ECC going 0-9. However, Gerg and that same group of players promptly turned things around in 2014 and posted an 8-3 record.
Since then, Gerg has routinely made the Crusaders a highly competitive team in the old AML South and new District 9 Small School Division. In his first seven seasons, ECC has experienced just two losing seasons (also went 2-7 in 2017) and won at least seven games four times. He sports a career record of 37-34.
The Crusaders reached the District 9 Class A championship game in 2016 (lost 42-13 to Ridgway) and won the inaugural D-9 Small School Division title in 2018 with a 4-1 division record.
Gerg was an athlete himself in his youth and high school days.
He played baseball as a youth in the old St. Marys Knothole League.
“I played every year,” said Gerg. “I couldn’t wait for the spring to see who my coach was and who my teammates were. They were good times.”
He later played two seasons of midget football for the old Kersey Comets and said they were “two of the best years of my life.” Gerg went on to play junior high and varsity football at ECC. He also competed in track and field and enjoyed the pole vault.
Gerg took the time to answer a few other questions about himself for our series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... Honestly, I started doing it for a “look at me” reason. My intentions were kind of selfish at the beginning, I was young and dumb. Although, I started to see that there young men in this world that needed guidance and direction in this world. Once I gained the perspective of helping/instructing young men rather than commanding young men, it became very rewarding.
The most favorite part of football is seeing the young men grow up. To see a kid grow up through his four years in your system, see them graduate, start a professional life, get married, and have kids; and to think you may have had a small part in their development as a man is a great reward.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... time management. I have a full time job and family outside of the football, so time is very valuable. Sundays we meet as a staff and try to get our week planned out as much as possible.
Monday the grind starts with lifting and film work. Tuesday through Thursday we have practice every night. Friday is game day. Saturday you review film and start your preparation for Sunday. You also try to get the grass mowed in between.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... various reasons. It is my opportunity to give back to my school and community. I like watching the young men on our team get something positive out of the experience of football. Also, I still have that competitive aspect in life. I like to compete. If I ever lose that, then I will start to worry.
My real job outside coaching is ... My brother and I own Gerg Tool & Die, Inc. in St. Marys and B&B Tool and Die in Emporium. It is very hard to balance between work and football. When you are in an ownership position, the job never really stops.
So, there are times where after practices ends, you may have to go back to work to tie up loose ends. The balance between faith, family, football and work is a constant struggle.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I was lucky to have a lot of positive influences in my life. Certainly, you start with your parents and grandparents. They build you up and make you feel like you could do anything growing up.
All of the coaches that I played under had a lasting affect to my life. In particular, Tom Young was an assistant coach, who had a “jovial” approach to the game. Even in the tough times of football, he could make it enjoyable and bring the best out in you.
“We also had weight room instructor in high school by the name of Mark Reuscher. He had a lasting impact on my life.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Honestly, they are all my favorites. Each year brings a new personality. So, each group is unique and standout for their own special reasons. Even if your record one year might not reflect a “successful” season, I still look back at it with a sense of accomplishment.
If I did have a favorite, I would say my son’s senior season (2019, but that would be for selfish reasons.
One final thing I’d like to add is ... Outside of football, I am pretty boring. I am a crappy golfer. I can’t get any kind of plants to grow, and I have very few talents. I do love to hunt and fish, but the day always ends up with me falling in the water or getting my truck stuck.
My kids think it’s hilarious though. I guess I need to stick with coaching.