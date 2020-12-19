ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic has a long tradition of alumni returning to the school to help teach and guide the next generation of graduates, whether it be in the classroom or through a multitude of extra curricular activities.
Ken Pistner is one of those people, as he has become synonymous with sports at ECC — particularly the girls basketball program — after being an athlete himself for the Crusaders.
Pistner was a three-sport athlete in his high school days, playing golf, basketball and baseball for the Crusaders. He later got involved in coaching, something has done for 28 years in a variety of sports — basketball, soccer, baseball and softball.
He is best known for his role leading the Lady Crusader basketball program and is entering his 18th year as head coach. Since taking over the program in the early 2000s, Pistner has led ECC to a pair of District 9 Class A titles and 12 appearances in the PIAA playoffs while compiling a record of 353-134.
The Lady Crusaders won those D-9 crowns in back-to-back years in 2008-09 and 2009-10, posting records of 27-2 and 23-5, respectively, in those seasons. The Lady Crusaders also reached the District 9 championship game three other times during Pistner’s tenure.
The 2008-09 squad won its opening game in the PIAA plyaoffs against Rochester (47-36) before losing to eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle (45-32) in the second round.
Pistner has also coached three of the four Lady Crusaders to reach the 1,000-point milestone in their careers — Taylor Newton (1,397 points; 2020 graduate), Emily Detsch (1,253; 2010 grad) and Claire Posteraro (1,038; 2006 grad). The only 1,000-point scorer Pistner didn’t have as a head coach in the program’s all-time leading scorer: Julie Schlimm (1,489; 1989 grad).
“I have been very fortunate to have been coaching varsity basketball at ECC for 18 years,” said Pistner. “I could not ask for a better school to coach at, as the administration and Athletic Director (Aaron Straub) have been very supportive through the years and make coaching at ECC very easy.”
Pistner took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I know what a great impact sports and coaches have had on my life, and I want to help my players experience the benefits that I was able to through athletics. The most rewarding part of coaching is to be able to see your past players be successful in life.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Coaching is very time consuming and the time spent away from family is the most difficult aspect of coaching.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... basketball has always been my passion, so seeing the students enjoy the game is very rewarding. Also, working with a great coaching staff and administration keeps me coming back each year.
My real job off the court is ... I work for Teutech LLC as a plant manager and at times it is difficult to juggle both. But, I’m only able to do so because of my assistant coach Alec Pistner, who more than capably fills in for me whenever I’m away.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... My father. He coached baseball for many years and felt is was important to give back to the community. And, coaching was a very good way to have a positive influence on the next generation.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I have been very fortunate to have coached a lot of very talented players and teams. There were many seasons that were special, but the 2009 team (stands out) because they invested so much into basketball and it was terrific to see them be successful. And, the 2013-2014 season when they entered the district as the last seed and had a great run in district playoffs.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... I don’t think it has changed my coaching style but it has certainly made us put more focus on each practice as preparation time for games been reduced dramatically.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I enjoy spending time with family and friends, golfing and riding my Harley when time permits.
Is there anything else you would like to add about yourself ... I’m the father of two girls who both played basketball for ECC and have two grandchildren.