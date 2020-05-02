Mark Heindl has dedicated his life to helping the students at Ridgway — both on the field and in the classroom — for nearly two decades as coach and teacher.
A 1995 St. Marys Area High School graduate, Heindl was a two-sport athlete who played football and was a thrower on the Dutchmen’s track and field team. Although when asked, he far from considered himself an athlete back in his high school days.
“Not even close,” said Heindl. “But, I had some great coaches who were always supportive and pushed me, which was a major reason that I got into teaching and coaching.”
That coaching career spans 22 years now in football and started in 1999 when he was an assistant coach for the freshman team at McDowell in Erie when he was student teaching there.
The following year (2000) he was a varsity assistant in both football and track and St. Marys before landing a teaching job at Ridgway in 2001. He then turned his attention to coaching at Ridgway, getting his start as the junior high football coach (2001-03) and assistant track coach (2001-05). He also coached 7th and 8th grade basketball from 2002-04.
Heindl made the move to the varsity level in football as an assistant for the Elkers from 2004-07 before taking over the reins as head coach in 2008, with the program not in the best of shape.
Ridgway struggled through Heindl’s first five years, going just 15-34 with one winning season (6-4 in 2011). Things turned the corner in 2013 when Ridgway and bitter rival Johnsonburg agreed to a co-op for football.
The program was given to Ridgway with Heindl remaining as head coach. That decision proved to be the right decision in more ways than one, as Heindl proved to have the perfect personality to blend the two rivals.
The team went 5-6 in its first season together, but since then has posted six winning seasons in the past seven years — a stretch headlined by the Elkers currently being on a run of winning four straight District 9 titles (2 in Class A, 2 in Class 2A). Ridgway won just one District 9 crown prior to Heindl’s tenure, and that came in 1989 when it bested Johnsonburg, 3-0, for the Class A title.
Ridgway’s record since the merger in 2013 is 59-25, including 41-11 during its streak four straight D-9 titles. The Elkers have posted 11 wins each of the past two seasons since moving up to Class 2A.
Overall, Heindl has seen his career record go from 19 games under .500 to 15 games over at 74-59 (57 percent) in 12 years thanks to his mastery of merging the once former rivals into a cohesive powerhouse within the district.
Heindl took the time to answer a few questions about himself for our new series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... the rewards are endless when it comes to coaching, as I hope that we were able to make as much of an impact on the players as they do us. I know the impact football had on me in high school, and I don’t know if I would be in the position I am in coaching or teaching today (without that). I hope that along with our staff, we are able to pass on similar life lessons entailed both on and off the field, and how the importance of handling adversity can build you as a person in life.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... missing my own kids games. All three of my kids are active throughout the school year. My daughter is a sophomore who plays soccer in the fall, and in the last two seasons I have seen four games total. Thankfully, my wife makes up for my absence.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... first and foremost, I have a supportive family that knows how much I enjoy football and being around the players. Accompany that with a great coaching staff that is just as much a family off the field as we are on the field. As long as those factors are in sync, I would like to continue coaching.
My real job off the field is ... social studies teacher at the Ridgway Middle/High School since 2001. Like any job, there are always good and bad days and in teaching and coaching there is never a day that is the same, which makes each day unique and pass by quickly. Having support at school and home makes the process easier.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I have been privileged to have a lot of great coaches in my time, however Coach Devivio, Coach Williams, and Coach Mraz were major influences to me not only in coaching, but choosing my career in education. My senior year in high school we went 0-9-1. Losing was not fun at all, but through all the adversity, our coaches never got down on us, but yet just kept plugging away and tried to make us a better team with what we had. I had a lot of respect for them then, but gained it even more when I began coaching.
As in any career, there are always low points especially when things don’t go as planned, but it’s those low points that builds character. Instead of making excuses, we always look for areas to improve and push to get better. I think the Kane game this past year was a prime example of that.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Each team that I have been privileged to coach has a special meaning to me. There have been numerous players and coaches that I have been around in my time of coaching. All of them in some form or another have shaped me as a coach, as well as, help build our program to where it is today.
Before the co-op, both Ridgway and Johnsonburg struggled to consistently put together competitive football teams. Since that time, we have been able to build a strong tradition both on and off the field and to see the support that we get from both communities is unprecedented. It is such support that challenges both players and coaches alike to work hard in the offseason for the opportunity to compete for a league and district title in the fall.