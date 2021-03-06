ST. MARYS — Leona Hoohuli has loved the game of basketball since was a youth growing up in Hawaii, where she played at Moanalua High School in Honolulu.
So, when she and her family relocated to St. Marys more than two decades ago, it was no surprise they got involved with the basketball programs at St. Marys Area High School.
Since then, the name Hoohuli has become synonymous with St. Marys basketball, particularly on the girls side. Leona, who has been part of the Lady Dutch program for 21 years, is in her 10th season as head coach. And during that time, she has experienced the highs and lows any coach would.
She has seen her three children — son Lopako (2004 graduate) and daughters Kayla (2011 graduate) and Kiana (2014) — don St. Marys uniforms and be the leading scorers for the teams they played for in their careers. Lopako was one of the top players in District 9 his junior and senior seasons. Husband Daniel also has coached at various levels within the program and alongside Leona through the years.
Leona Hoohuli was fortunate to coach both her daughters in the girls program. She she served as an assistant to Bob Swanson when oldest daughter Kayla was terrorizing opponents for four years, then took over as head coach prior to the 2011-12 season when Kiana was a sophomore.
Kayla powered the Lady Dutch to four straight District 9 Class 3A championships and led D-9 in scoring each of those seasons on her way to scoring a school record 2,604 points — a total that still sits third all-time in District 9 history.
As a junior in 2010, Kayla and her mom helped St. Marys capture the school’s first PIAA playoff win since 1994 when the Lady Dutch beat Hampton 64-55 — a game in which Kayla scored an incredible 52 points. She averaged a career-best 30.3 ppg that season.
Kayla was a two-time First-Team Class AAA All-State selection, earning Player of the Year honors as a senior. She also was named a PARADE Magazine High School All-American as a senior before moving on to play four years at Canisius.
With Kayla graduated, Leona took over a program that even by her own admission that year, had to learn how to play and win without having a player the caliber of Kayla to rely on.
St. Marys went 11-14 in Leona’s first year as head coach and qualified for the PIAA playoffs as D-9 Class 3A runner-up that season. They followed that up with a 14-9 campaign and then went 9-13 in 2013-14 when Kiana was a junior and senior. She led the team in scoring at 10.5 ppg. as a senior.
While St. Marys hasn’t won a District 9 title since Kayla graduated — largely becasuse of rival Punxsutawney — that’s not to say the Lady Dutch haven’t enjoyed success during the Leona’s tenure as she sports a career record of 124-102.
St. Marys, which is currently 14-4 through the regular season this year, has won at least 11 games in seven of her 10 seasons in charge with a high-water mark of 18-6 a year ago. However, for the third year in a row the Lady Dutch lost to Punxsy in the D-9 Class 4A title game.
The Lady Dutch’s title drought could end this year though, as Punxsy dropped to Class 3A this season while St. Marys in Class 4A. The Lady Dutch host Clearfield in the District 9 Class 4A title game Thursday night.
Hoohuli took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching/most rewarding thing is ... teaching hard-working athletes who want to get better, watching them grow; and learn from failures and successes. Also, the relationships I’ve built with players, coaches, and parents.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... I believe coaching has multiple challenges but connecting with a player sticks out to me. In high school sports, you cannot hand pick your players per se. Whether it is their age, skill level, or knowledge of the game, you have to adjust to each individual to help them grow.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... for the love of the game and the relationships. I especially enjoy talking and spending time with players after high school. As a coach, you put the players through difficult practices and in uncomfortable situations. Hearing them talk about the good times, the bad times, and the life lessons they’ve gained is the best.
My real job outside coaching is ... accounting –I’m a Controller. I am grateful my employer is flexible, especially when traveling for games. It’s not that hard to juggle the two since I’ve been doing this for so many years.
I enjoy going to practice after a hectic day at work, and I also enjoy the little down time I have when we have a break.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching are ... My youth and high school coach, Mr. Canencia, was the person that influenced me the most to get into coaching. He was hard on us and challenged us to be better everyday. His passion to help kids inspired me.
Since we relocated to St. Marys, I wanted to get involved with basketball, share my passion for the game and to build relationships.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... My favorite season that stands out to me was 2009-2010 when Kayla Hoohuli (daughter) scored 52 points in a high school state playoff game. Her range was unbelievable. Bob Swanson was the head coach at that time. After her first deep shot went in, he looked at me and said what was that. Although we were surprised, we were happy it was going in.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... The pandemic has not changed my coaching style. Although practices were limited, we used lots of video to help with teaching and got our conditioning during the games. I am grateful for having a season, especially for our seniors.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I love spending time with my family. Grandkids are the best. I enjoy traveling, especially to Hawaii annually. I also enjoy hiking and relaxing at the beach.