ST. MARYS — Some athletes are destined to get into coaching, while others are not despite how much they might know about sport.
Dom Surra is one of those athletes, as the St. Marys High School graduate was “coaching” long before he officially got into the profession at his alma mater.
Surra was a two-sport athlete for the Dutchman, competing in football and wrestling. He earned seven varsity letters between the two sports but eventually found his calling in wrestling.
“I liked sports, but being on the smaller side, it wasn’t until I started wrestling that I found something that really spoke to me,” said Surra. “I can’t really explain it, other than I liked to win and hated to lose. When I stepped onto the mat, it was just me and the other guy. I was in control of my own destiny.”
Surra put everything together his senior year (1996-97) as he won 30 matches, captured a D-9 Class AAA title at 130 pounds and qualified for the state tournament.
His performance that season earned him a wrestling scholarship to Clarion University, where was a four-year starter, tri-captain and a NCAA qualifier for the Golden Eagles.
It was during his time as a wrestler at Clarion where he got the itch to coach as he helped out and camps while also helping his younger brothers as they embarked on their high school careers.
“I feel like I have been coaching my entire life,” said Surra. “Even as a wrestler, I was coaching my brothers Andy and Doug as they came through high school. There were many nights that I had phone conversations from college with both of them. We did a lot of off-season training together, and I tried to bring back what I learned at the college level to my brothers and our high school program.
“I officially started working wrestling camps at Clarion University in 1998 as a camp counselor/instructor and later on as a camp coach. I worked them for many years, well into my coaching career.”
Upon graduating from CUP in 2002, Surra took a job as a high school social studies teach at St. Marys and immediately began his coaching career at his alma mater.
He was the first assistant for long-time Dutchmen wrestling coach Wayne Fordoski from 2002 until taking over the program as head coach in 2010. During that stretch, he served as an assistant coach and head coach for junior high football.
Since becoming the head wrestling coach, Surra has led St. Marys to a pair of District 9 Class AAA team tournament titles (2014, 2015) while compiling a record of 76-63. He led the Dutch to their first-ever win at the state team tournament in 2015 (30-27 vs. D-4 champ Jersey Shore) and had his first wrestler win an individual PIAA medal in 2019 (Tyler Dilley, 5th at 132 pounds).
In recent years, Surra has added to his coaching resume by getting into coaching fastpitch softball because of his daughters. He has coached in both travel and Little League, where St. Marys has enjoyed success at the both the state and Eastern Regional levels.
He was set to be part of the high school softball coaching staff (at the junior varsity level) this past spring before sports were canceled because of COVID-19. The venture into softball has changed his views about coaching some.
“In my opinion, coaching is coaching,” he said. “Preparation of a team and its ability to execute the fundamentals is the main thing. Matches and games are won in practices and in the offseason.
“Saying that though, coaching softball and coaching girls has changed my approach to coaching some, but the expectations for how to practice, train, and prepare have not changed and are fundamental parts of coaching. One of our softball coaches has said that girls need to have fun to win and boys need to win to have fun. My experience tells me there is some truth to that.”
Surra took the time to answer a few other questions about himself as part of our Beyond the Whistle series spotlighting area high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... Coaching is way more than wins and losses. Don’t get me wrong. I want to win. I want to win every single time we compete. I think I hate losing more than I like winning. Winning is more a relief, it’s something that you expect to happen.
Coaching, though, is more than that It is a way to help young men and women achieve hard-earned successes and how to persevere through losses. Obviously, it is very rewarding when our student-athletes reach their potential and earn team championships, that individual district medal or a state medal.
The most rewarding part about coaching is when we get the final product we want. A student-athlete who excels academically, who had a great experience (hopefully success) in our program with takeaways that can help be a productive and hard-working member of our society.
I hope that someday they may even want to give back to the sport that has given them so much. I think that is why our program in St. Marys has been successful. We have had continuity in our coaches. People/Alums who believe in our program, and people who want to give back to St. Marys wrestling.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... that you cannot do it for them (the athletes). You can prepare them, and you can teach them, but when they step out on the mat it is on them. You can try to coach them through situations, but at the end of the day they have to execute and perform. That is where some of the best coaching can take place. Helping an athlete pick themselves up, dust themselves off, and move forward.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... I want kids to be successful in wrestling as a team and as an individual, but what keeps me coaching and teaching is the positive influence I can have on kids in their life.
When the lightbulb turns on at some point in their career and they “get it”; when they come back at some point and talk wrestling or ask how the team is doing or when I see them graduate high school and or college and become successful people, with families, people running their own business, that is why I coach.
We just had our 25th Anniversary Wrestling Golf Scramble in September, and it was completely full. Many of the people who sponsor teams and play are Dutch Wrestling Alumni or have been part of the program in some way. It is always so great to see them and catch up with all of them. They are an important part of what we do. We couldn’t do it without their continued support.
My real job off the court is ... I was a teacher at the St. Marys Area High School from 2002 until 2019 when I took a job as the assistant principal at the St. Marys Area Middle School.
The new position definitely presents more challenges for me as a coach as it demands greater responsibilities. At times, it is difficult to juggle the two, especially now that my family has grown older.
I have been married to my wife Kelli for 16 years, and I have three daughters — Gianna 14 years old, Sophia 12 years old and Maria who is 10 — all of whom are involved in athletics. At times, it is difficult to miss some of their events for wrestling or vice versa. I do my best to make everything I can make and watch every Facebook livestream I can see.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... A lot of people. There is always something to learn, whether it be from another coach or another wrestler.
While at Clarion (University), I had so many great influences, from my college coaches to all of the outstanding high school coaches I had the opportunity to work with at wrestling camps, my teammates, and my high school coach. While I was at Clarion, is when I decided I wanted to start coaching. One of my philosophies is to learn as much as you can learn and I always try to do that. Never stop learning. Once you stop, people will pass you by.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... This is a tough one. We have had some really good wins and teams in the last 10 years. From 2013 to 2017, we won four district championships by winning the team title or the individual tournament (team crown) in one way or the other.
In 2014, we were team champions and it was the first year D-4 was combined with us for the individual tournament. Jersey Shore came in the favorite to win the individual tournament. We put together a good tournament and came out tournament champions. We also had some really good dual meet wins that year as well. That’s a tough one as that team probably wasn’t the most talented of the teams to claim district titles, but it did the most with what it had.
It’s really hard to choose, but that first district championship as a head coach is always memorable. If not this moment, in 2015 when we won our first dual meet at the state championships would be a tie or a close second.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... To be honest it is very difficult. I love my athletes and work very hard to build and maintain that family-style relationship that is necessary. I’m not sure that my coaching style has changed, but I have really tried to communicate more with them and have some google meets to touch base and home workouts posted in our wrestling dedicated google classroom.
I think we will have a season, but what that will look like exactly is kind of unknown and depends on how much virus is around our team/school. I keep telling our guys that if they want a season, they need to be extra careful and disciplined in what they do more than ever before.
COVID could shut our team down for an extended period of time, and ultimately end our season prematurely. Obviously, we still have some hurdles to get over, but I think it is possible. At the end of the day, we need to ensure that the health and safety of everyone involved are kept paramount. I’m not just talking about our athletes, but everyone who is involved in putting on wrestling in our community.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... When I am not coaching wrestling, I have been attending or coaching at softball tournaments and Little League. When I am not involved in wrestling or softball, I really enjoy spending time with my wife and girls.
I also enjoy hunting, fishing and stock car racing. I am an avid race fan and raced stock cars for many years, but now my brother Doug races. Working in the pits for him and attending local race tracks is something I really look forward to each year.
Is there anything else about yourself people might find interesting ... My daughter Sophia has an autoimmune disorder, and we have been social distancing and trying to be safe as possible during this pandemic. We, like many others, will be pleased when we can get back to some sort of normalcy. Hopefully, we can soon.